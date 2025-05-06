Rancher Government Solutions and Kasm Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Government Virtual and Containerized Desktop Infrastructure

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leader in secure Kubernetes management for the U.S. Government, today announced a strategic partnership with Kasm Technologies, a pioneer in modern virtual and containerized desktop infrastructure (VDI/CDI). Together, RGS and Kasm are delivering a cloud-native, Kubernetes-powered workspace solution purpose-built to meet the mission-critical demands of government and defense organizations.

This partnership brings together RGS’s industry-leading open-source Kubernetes stack with Kasm Workspaces’ web-native VDI/CDI platform — offering a scalable, secure, and cost-effective alternative to legacy hypervisor-based solutions like VMware and Citrix.

“Government agencies can no longer afford to rely on legacy VDI platforms that are costly, complex, and vulnerable,” said Ryan Lewis, CEO of Rancher Government Solutions. “Our partnership with Kasm Technologies provides a modern, cloud-native solution that delivers operational simplicity, zero-trust security, and true multi-cloud flexibility.”

The RGS-Kasm solution redefines VDI/CDI for government use-cases, empowering agencies to securely deliver virtual desktops and applications across on-premises, hybrid, cloud, and air-gapped environments — without endpoint agents or proprietary hardware requirements.

“Together, we are transforming workspace delivery for federal agencies,” said Justin Travis, CEO of Kasm Technologies. “By combining our web-native VDI platform with Rancher’s secure Kubernetes stack, we are enabling government organizations to operate with greater agility, security, and cost efficiency — wherever their mission takes them.”

This joint solution is already gaining traction with U.S. government customers seeking alternatives to costly legacy VDI platforms, especially in the wake of rising zero-trust mandates, modernization initiatives and increasing concerns about vendor lock-in.

With out-of-the-box compliance for FIPS 140-2, NIST 800 controls, and DISA STIG guidelines, the RGS-Kasm solution enables agencies to meet federal security mandates while delivering modern workspace experiences to mission users anywhere in the world.

Key solution benefits include:

Ironclad Security: Zero-trust architecture with workload isolation and defense-grade controls.

No Vendor Lock-In: Freedom from proprietary hypervisor licensing models.

Scalable Anywhere: Operate in disconnected, low-bandwidth, or classified environments.

Lower Total Cost of Ownership: Leverage existing hardware, reduce licensing fees, and simplify operations.

Unified Management: Centralized control of Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, and VDI/CDI environments through the RGS Manager.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) is dedicated to delivering secure, enterprise open source Linux, Kubernetes and container solutions purpose-built for U.S. government missions. RGS supports programs across the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies. Learn more at www.ranchergovernment.com

About Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies is a leading provider of cloud-native virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. Kasm Workspaces delivers secure, scalable, browser-based virtual desktops designed for modern DevOps and government operations. Learn more at www.kasmweb.com