Intrepid Fiber Expands Network to Over 65,000 Passings With Network Acquisition in Thornton and Greenwood Village, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid Fiber Networks, a leader in open-access fiber infrastructure, announced its acquisition of network assets in Thornton and Greenwood Village, CO. This strategic acquisition serves as a natural expansion to Intrepid’s current footprint and will add over 65,000 passings once deployments are completed.

The acquisition of these networks will allow Intrepid to accelerate deployment, significantly shortening the timeframe to connect residents and businesses to Intrepid’s open-access fiber broadband network. Intrepid will continue construction efforts to build the remainder of the planned networks.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in the state of Colorado, a region that is rapidly embracing next-generation fiber connectivity," said Jack Waters, CEO of Intrepid Fiber Networks. "By acquiring existing assets, we can quickly deliver on our promise of providing superior fiber infrastructure while ensuring residents have immediate access to competitive, high-speed internet options.”

Residents and businesses in Greenwood Village are already receiving service over the network and will continue with their current provider. In addition, Intrepid will continue the deployments in Greenwood Village and Thornton, adding service areas as early as Q3 2025.

About Intrepid Fiber

Founded in 2021, Intrepid Fiber was launched by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest investment groups, as a pioneering Fiber-to-the-Premises platform championing a Wholesale Open Access Model. Intrepid’s mission is to deliver world-class fiber to communities throughout the United States and meet the broadband demands of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

