Suntera Global Secures Investment from Valeas Capital Partners to Support its Global Growth Strategy

ST HELIER, Jersey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suntera Global (“Suntera”), the Jersey headquartered, independent provider of bespoke fund, corporate and private wealth services, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Valeas Capital Partners (“Valeas”), a growth-oriented equity investment firm, to acquire a majority stake in Suntera. Under terms of the agreement, Valeas is committing significant new equity capital to support the expansion of Suntera’s capabilities and footprint globally and power its continued digital transformation.

Founded in 1980, Suntera provides a full suite of professional services to corporates, fund managers, and private clients, including their family offices. Through a comprehensive range of administration, accounting and governance services, Suntera helps its long-standing international base of clients navigate the complex and evolving demands that come with managing wealth and cross-border capital, focusing on reducing clients’ compliance, regulatory, and reporting risks. Now employing over 500 people across nine tier-one offshore and onshore jurisdictions, the business has an established reputation for excellent client service delivered by a high calibre team of professionals and a strong foundation of governance, risk and compliance.

As previously announced on April 22, 2025, Suntera secured a financing package from global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) to strengthen the company’s financial foundation by refinancing its existing indebtedness and providing additional capital to support Suntera through organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

“We are delighted to welcome a firm with the pedigree and reputation of Valeas as our long-term equity partner. Taken together with our new debt partner Carlyle, Suntera is well capitalized to execute our ambitious global growth strategy,” said David Hudson, CEO of Suntera. “I’m confident we’ll benefit greatly from Valeas’ valuable expertise and partnership as we accelerate our continued drive towards operational excellence and an improved digital technology platform. This is an exciting milestone for Suntera on our journey to create a superior client and employee experience while expanding our capabilities and footprint globally, including in the United States.”

“Suntera’s continued momentum highlights the strength of its growth strategy and its reputation as a trusted partner for clients managing global capital in a complex environment,” said Rob Little, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Valeas Capital Partners. “We’re excited to work alongside David and the Suntera team to support the company’s next stage of growth, which will include further investment in talent, expanded technology capabilities, and strategic acquisitions in key markets.”

The investment by Valeas will see the exit of UK-based Palatine Private Equity (“Palatine”) who have supported Suntera since the original management buyout, led by Hudson in 2019. During that time, Suntera more than tripled its revenues through strong organic growth and the execution of a market-leading acquisition and integration strategy.

Hudson continued, “I am immensely proud of the progress we have made over the last six years. Our partnership with Palatine has delivered on our strategic aim to build a responsible platform over which we could overlay ambitious growth and despite challenging socio-economic headwinds, through strong organic growth and seven acquisitions, we have more than delivered on that plan. We are excited to embark on the next stage of the Suntera journey with Valeas and Carlyle, who support our growth ambitions and share our vision for empowering responsible ambition.”

Tom Wildig, Investment Director at Palatine, said: “Over the last six years of our partnership Suntera has transformed through both organic growth as well as seven strategic acquisitions from being a very good business, primarily focused on private clients serviced from the Isle of Man, to a great global business offering an extensive range of bespoke services to private clients, corporates and funds. Private equity investment works best when there is a shared vision and ambition, and we would never have achieved what we have without such a collaborative and close relationship with David and the team.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025 following the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals.

About Suntera Global

Suntera Global is a multi-jurisdictional provider of fund, corporate and private wealth services. We believe in empowering responsible ambition through the professional delivery of fund, company and trust administration as well as outsourced compliance, accounting and tax services. Suntera employs over 500 specialists supporting a global client base from offices in the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the UK and the USA. For more information visit suntera.com.

About Valeas Capital Partners

Valeas Capital Partners is a San Francisco-based mid-market private equity firm focused on growth-buyout partnerships backing industry-leading management teams. Valeas is developing a concentrated portfolio of growth-oriented, tech-enabled businesses in sectors where its team has deep industry expertise. Leveraging the team’s experience as both investors and operators, Valeas seeks to prioritize strong collaboration with portfolio company management teams to create lasting market leaders and value for investors. Valeas focuses on three primary sectors: healthcare, financial services and data & technology. Representative investments include: CINQCARE, Sequoia Financial Group, Baker Tilly, and Ren. For more information visit valeas.com.

About Palatine Private Equity

Palatine is a UK mid-market private equity investor focused on delivering returns through sustainable growth by building on solid foundations with a commitment to the environment and society. We see private equity as a force for good. A positivity born of generating returns in the right way. Founded in 2005 by partners Gary Tipper, Ed Fazakerley and Tony Dickin, we have successfully raised five Buyout Funds and we are the first private equity firm in our market to raise a returns-focused Impact Fund which is led by Beth Houghton. Our approach is built on three solid foundations: investing in relationships, identifying the appropriate value enhancement strategies, and improving sustainability outcomes through our pioneering ESG framework. We seek to partner with management teams across the business services, financial services, and technology sectors and our impact themes of sustainable communities, healthy living, environment & resource and sustainable choices. We are headquartered in Manchester with offices in London and Birmingham. For more information visit https://www.palatinepe.com.