Transcat Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of mission critical calibration services and distributor of test and measurement equipment to Fortune 500 Manufacturers, today announced it has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Transcat management to develop and implement a comprehensive Investor and Media Relations strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Transcat’s market-leading position providing mission critical, accredited calibration services and equipment to a blue-chip client base, with the footprint and scale to support large national opportunities. Since 1964, clients served include a diverse set of industries in life sciences, aerospace and government/defense.

Transcat’s complementary business segments, combined with recent synergistic acquisitions, drove fiscal third quarter 2025 revenue of $66.8 million and full fiscal year 2024 growth of 13% to a record $259.5 million. High levels of recurring revenue streams in its Service segment have provided 63 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, and a gross margin of 34% in fiscal year 2024. Fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $38.6 million and net income of $13.6 million, up 28% from the prior year, further demonstrated the company’s differentiated value proposition. With $19.3 million in operating free cash flow, access to $40.5 million available under an existing credit facility and low leverage ratio of only 0.97, Transcat is well positioned to build on its growth and M&A initiatives.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President & Partner at MZ North America, along with Directors Larry Holub and Brooks Hamilton, will advise Transcat’s investor relations team in all facets of investor relations, including, but not limited to, the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Chris Tyson commented: "The stringent regulatory standards for manufacturers imposed by entities including the FDA, FAA and Department of Defense to ensure product safety and environmental protection are driving the need for high-value calibration services. Growth from the increasing deployment of industrial automated systems and advanced manufacturing technologies demands more precise instrumentation and control, while medical device usage in diagnostics, treatment, and monitoring increases calibration service requirements. Additionally, high-precision instrumentation and strict safety protocols in aviation and defense necessitate frequent, exacting calibration. Across these industries, Markets and Markets estimates the global calibration services market size will grow to $8.1 billion by 2030. In the short term, required calibration provides recurring revenue and earnings visibility in an uncertain market. Longer term, domestic initiatives to bring manufacturing back to the US, most immediately the pharmaceutical industry, will provide additional growth opportunities. With this tremendous revenue potential, we look forward to sharing the Transcat story with our network of institutional investors, family offices and retail investors.”

“This is an exciting time for Transcat with recent acquisitions expanding our geographic footprint, capabilities, markets, revenue and margin,” said Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO of Transcat. “Namely, our recently acquired Martin Calibration business is increasing our Midwest service presence, which is rich in both life sciences and aerospace and defense manufacturing. This acquisition and pipeline of opportunities present compelling cross-sell synergies to drive revenue growth and margin into these acquired customer bases and our installed base. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our business milestones in the weeks and months ahead.”

For more information on Transcat, please visit www.transcat.com or the company’s blog at transcat.com/news. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to TRNS@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About MZ

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Transcat

Transcat Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 33 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. Inclusive of customer embedded locations and other field offices, we operate out of more than 50 locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, enterprise asset management, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions and predictions of future events and are identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “designed,” “estimates,” “expects,” “focus,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “potential,” “seek,” “strategy,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the commercialization of software projects, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.