-

Sandy Liang Selects Cart.com as Its Fulfillment Partner

New York fashion label Sandy Liang will leverage Cart.com’s omnichannel capabilities to support its DTC, freight, and international orders as well as scaling wholesale fulfillment needs

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading unified commerce solutions provider, has been selected by Sandy Liang, a New York fashion label founded in 2014 by designer Sandy Liang, as its fulfillment partner. Sandy Liang will leverage Cart.com’s tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and East Coast supply chain hub to streamline its direct-to-consumer (DTC), freight, international, and wholesale fulfillment needs globally.

“Sandy Liang, like many of our customers, recognized the value of leveraging our technology and operational scale to drive efficiency,” said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com. “By partnering with Cart.com, customers like Sandy Liang can focus on growth and brand expansion while we handle the complexities of scaling their operations.”

Cart.com’s technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company deploys its proprietary software, including its Omnichanel Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

Cart.com helps businesses transform their supply chain and demand generation operations with digital and physical solutions that optimize performance through its two unified business lines, Logistics Solutions and Commerce Solutions. Cart.com’s tech-driven logistics infrastructure enables scalable order fulfillment across e-commerce, retail and wholesale distribution channels while the company’s software and services help drive and predict demand, improve conversion and enable a unified flow of orders and inventory across all channels.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management from product discovery to product delivery. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and complex companies to achieve omnichannel excellence and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SANDY LIANG

Sandy Liang is a fashion label based in New York City, founded by Parson’s graduate, Sandy Liang in 2014.

Contacts

Media Contact:
media@cart.com

Industry:

Cart.com

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
media@cart.com

Social Media Profiles
Cart.com on LinkedIn
More News From Cart.com

Guthy-Renker Co-Founder Bill Guthy Joins Cart.com Board of Directors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading unified commerce solutions provider, has appointed Bill Guthy, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Guthy-Renker, to its Board of Directors. The appointment follows Cart.com’s December acquisition of OceanX, the fulfillment operations arm of Guthy-Renker, becoming the supply chain partner for more than 25 celebrity & beauty brands. Guthy-Renker is one of the world’s largest privately held direct marketing companies, with a more than 30 year track rec...

Alta Cycling Group Selects Cart.com as Its U.S. Fulfillment and Transportation Management Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading unified commerce solutions provider, today announced that Alta Cycling Group, a premier cycling company that owns the Diamondback, Redline and IZIP bicycle brands, has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment and transportation management partner. Alta will leverage Cart.com’s tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and Utah supply chain hub to streamline its fulfillment operations in the U.S. The cycling group will also use Cart.com’s...

Ovii Selects Cart.com as Its Fulfillment Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading unified commerce solutions provider, has been selected by Ovii, a manufacturer of a supplement targeted for women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome symptoms (PCOS), as its U.S. fulfillment partner. Ovii will leverage Cart.com’s tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and East Coast supply chain hub to streamline direct-to-consumer fulfillment for its subscription order business. “Cart.com takes pride in delivering cutting-edge technology...
Back to Newsroom