Sandy Liang Selects Cart.com as Its Fulfillment Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading unified commerce solutions provider, has been selected by Sandy Liang, a New York fashion label founded in 2014 by designer Sandy Liang, as its fulfillment partner. Sandy Liang will leverage Cart.com’s tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and East Coast supply chain hub to streamline its direct-to-consumer (DTC), freight, international, and wholesale fulfillment needs globally.

“Sandy Liang, like many of our customers, recognized the value of leveraging our technology and operational scale to drive efficiency,” said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com. “By partnering with Cart.com, customers like Sandy Liang can focus on growth and brand expansion while we handle the complexities of scaling their operations.”

Cart.com’s technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company deploys its proprietary software, including its Omnichanel Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

Cart.com helps businesses transform their supply chain and demand generation operations with digital and physical solutions that optimize performance through its two unified business lines, Logistics Solutions and Commerce Solutions. Cart.com’s tech-driven logistics infrastructure enables scalable order fulfillment across e-commerce, retail and wholesale distribution channels while the company’s software and services help drive and predict demand, improve conversion and enable a unified flow of orders and inventory across all channels.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management from product discovery to product delivery. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and complex companies to achieve omnichannel excellence and drive more efficient growth.

ABOUT SANDY LIANG

Sandy Liang is a fashion label based in New York City, founded by Parson’s graduate, Sandy Liang in 2014.