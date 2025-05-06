Maersk Selects ZEDEDA to Power Edge Orchestration on Its Next-Generation IoT Connectivity Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEDEDA, the leader in edge management and orchestration, today announced that A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has selected ZEDEDA as a key technology provider enabling its next-generation IoT connectivity platform, OneWireless. The ZEDEDA edge computing platform enables Maersk to orchestrate the OneWireless solution across its fleet, improving operational efficiency.

"With our next-generation connectivity platform, we will be able to offer our customers notable benefits, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility, and improved operational efficiency. This platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for reefer tracking and fleet IoT," says Kjeld Dittmann, Head of Vessel & Cargo Connectivity at Maersk.

ZEDEDA’s edge computing platform allows Maersk to address inherent challenges in the maritime industry such as deploying any application on any edge device in remote locations, with intermittent connectivity, and lack of a skilled IT workforce on-board. With ZEDEDA, Maersk can deploy and manage any future on-board applications over the air from a central controller.

The OneWireless platform is a unified network designed to support multiple wireless technologies (NB-IoT, Cat-M, and LTE broadband), enabling Maersk customers to integrate their IoT devices and services. The solution is designed for seamless interoperability between private and public networks, ensuring Maersk customers’ cargo is reliably monitored whether at sea, in port, or on land.

“Maersk is leveraging ZEDEDA to deliver innovative solutions that ensure optimal performance for refrigerated container tracking, fleet IoT, and autonomous vessel operations,” said Said Ouissal, CEO and founder of ZEDEDA. “We’re excited to collaborate with Maersk as they enable real-time data sharing and analysis at unprecedented speed and reliability.”

Roll-out of the solution has begun and deployment across all 450 vessels in scope is expected to be completed by Q1 2026.

To learn more about ZEDEDA’s edge orchestration solutions, visit ZEDEDA.com.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open and intrinsically secure—extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany, India and Abu Dhabi, UAE. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.