New Inverted Light-Sheet Microscopy Platform for Research and Clinical Applications

JENA, Germany & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEISS and Alpenglow Biosciences today announced a new partnership to jointly develop an inverted light-sheet microscope and bioinformatics pipeline tailored specifically for clinical applications. Alpenglow, a pioneering 3D spatial biology company specializing in open-top light-sheet microscopy, data processing, and AI-driven analysis for biopharma and clinical applications, has partnered with ZEISS, a global leader in light-sheet imaging technologies and visualization software – including ZEISS Lattice Lightsheet 7 and arivis software.

By combining the industry-leading technologies of Alpenglow and ZEISS, the collaboration will enable the broader adoption of 3D pathology across research, translational and clinical applications. As part of the multi-phased collaboration, the companies will develop key applications in: Enhanced 3D pathology workflows (enabling microtome-free, direct digitization of entire tissue samples for improved 3D diagnostics and workflow efficiency), translational research (studying disease biology across 3D volumes enabling detection of immune cell infiltration patterns and characterization of novel biomarkers), drug development (understanding mechanisms of action and optimizing patient selection for clinical trial samples), AI-enabled clinical decision support (predicting treatment response and patient prognosis using AI-driven analysis of rich 3D imaging datasets).

"Partnering with ZEISS represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize pathology by extracting and analysing the wealth of information contained in every single cell of a biopsy, rather than relying on just a small fraction of the tissue," said Dr. Nicholas Reder, CEO of Alpenglow Biosciences. "ZEISS’s long-standing history of innovation in light-sheet microscopy is the perfect complement to our cutting-edge software and AI capabilities. Together, we will innovate and expand our existing 3D pathology platform that not only advances the needs of biopharma but also transforms clinical practice."

“We are excited to collaborate with Alpenglow and leverage their deep expertise in AI and software development," said Dr. Michael Albiez, Head of ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions. "This partnership combines Alpenglow’s rapidly growing reputation with pharmaceutical companies and clinicians with the leadership of ZEISS in light-sheet microscopy, enabling the creation of powerful, fully integrated workflows for 3D pathology, from sample to analytics.”

Dr. Albiez further emphasized, “At ZEISS, we are committed to driving innovation in imaging solutions that bridge the gap between research and clinical applications. This collaboration with Alpenglow marks a significant milestone in advancing workflows for clinical pathology. Together, we are introducing an integrated solution for analysing entire tissue samples and improving reproducibility to meet the evolving needs of both translational research and clinical settings. This collaboration will enable researchers and clinicians to gain deeper insights into tissue and cellular structures with greater efficiency and precision, ultimately facilitating more personalized and effective treatments."

The partnership will create the fastest whole tissue imaging solution by combining exacting engineering and arivis visualization platform from ZEISS with Alpenglow’s innovative data processing and AI capabilities. Once imaged, a GPU-accelerated imaging analytics pipeline could allow users to go from tissue to clinically impactful insights at the same time or faster than traditional pathology workflows. The generation of 3D images from entire tissues provides the perfect substrate for AI to make individualized treatment predictions for patients. Ultimately, these innovative technologies will deliver tools that streamline pathology workflows and enable earlier, more accurate clinical decision-making.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue around 11 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (30 September 2024).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 46,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development facilities, and 35 production facilities worldwide (30 September 2024). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the leading provider of light, electron, X-ray microscope systems, correlative microscopy and software solutions leveraging AI technologies. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical routine applications. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Germany, UK, USA and China. ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

Further information at www.zeiss.com/microscopy

About Alpenglow Biosciences

Alpenglow Biosciences is a 3D spatial biology company focused on accelerating drug development and improving clinical diagnostics with AI-enabled 3D imaging technology. Their platform solution provides new spatial biology insights with greater accuracy by non-destructively digitizing entire tissues. Alpenglow partners with pharmaceutical companies to bring better therapeutics to market faster through greater understanding of mechanism of action, efficacy & toxicology, and clinical trial enrollment using their patented platform. See what you’ve been missing at alpenglowbiosciences.com.