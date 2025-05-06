Level All and Equus Workforce Solutions Partner to Enhance Career Readiness for Job Seekers Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Level All, the rapidly growing career and postsecondary readiness platform, announced today a partnership with Equus Workforce Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development services. This collaboration brings Level All’s extensive library of expert-developed, dynamic and interactive resources to 1 million individuals seeking to navigate their future paths with confidence. Equus Workforce Solutions and Level All are actively developing a joint implementation plan, with rollout expected later this year.

"We are committed to breaking down barriers to career and educational success,” said Kevin Kenny, co-CEO of Level All. “We are thrilled to partner with Equus Workforce Solutions to equip the communities they serve with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive. Together, we are expanding access to the information and personalized learning pathways people need to take charge of their futures.”

Equus Workforce Solutions delivers innovative workforce solutions nationwide, empowering job seekers through career training, employment services and community-based partnerships. Through its diverse workforce programs, Equus supports a range of communities and groups, including youth and adult job seekers, dislocated workers, Job Corps students and registered apprentices. By integrating Level All’s robust digital platform, Equus will further support individuals in developing essential skills and exploring diverse career pathways. Equus leaders can also leverage Level All's analytics dashboard and secure internal file transfer system to track client progress and ensure long-term success.

"Level All’s dedication to supporting youth, adults, and educators as they build and implement personalized strategies for success aligns with our mission to change lives,” said Michelle Day, National Workforce Solutions Director at Equus Workforce Solutions. “Unlocking customer potential through a dynamic multimedia resource library will fuel career growth and open doors to endless possibilities.”

ABOUT LEVEL ALL

Level All is leveling the playing field for every learner nationwide. The easy-to-navigate content platform supports future aspirations through a personalized approach, an expansive library of multimedia content and interactive resources, all of which are developed by leading topic experts, with new content added weekly. Users can effortlessly explore careers, research higher education opportunities, access financial aid and scholarship information, and develop skills for lifelong success without ever leaving the platform. To date, Level All supports more than a hundred thousand users of all ages, and the platform is trusted and used by workforce development programs, nonprofits and school districts nationwide. To learn more, visit: https://www.levelall.com.

ABOUT EQUUS WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS

Equus Workforce Solutions is North America’s most comprehensive workforce services provider, serving nearly one million individuals annually across 350 locations in 34 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Their vision of thriving communities with equitable opportunity for all is supported by their mission to change lives, advance economies and transform communities through industry-leading solutions. To learn more, visit: https://equusworks.com.