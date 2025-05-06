Blend and Glia Partner to Transform Customer and Member Interactions for Bank and Credit Union Lending Teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading origination platform for digital banking and consumer lending solutions, today announced a new integration with Glia, the leader in unified human and AI interactions.

At the heart of this partnership is the ability to guide borrowers inside mortgage and other consumer loan applications wherever they are—using the channels they prefer. The integration embeds Glia’s chat, voice, video and AI tools directly into Blend’s Digital Banking platform, allowing lenders to answer questions, guide applicants through next steps and resolve issues in real time—all without leaving the loan application.

This reduces friction for the borrower and creates a more engaging, supportive experience from start to finish. In addition, it leads to higher conversion rates, which translates to more closed loans and real revenue for lenders.

“Borrowers shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to get help—and loan teams shouldn’t have to juggle disconnected systems to provide it,” said Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and CEO of Blend. “With Glia built right into the Blend experience, lenders can step in at just the right moment, answer questions quickly and keep things moving. It’s a simple way to make a big difference.”

This seamless, in-application support is powered by Glia’s ChannelLess® Architecture, which unifies voice, digital service and AI into a single experience—eliminating data silos and preserving context across every interaction. Financial institutions can engage customers across devices, personalize support at scale and maximize both efficiency and satisfaction. For example, if a borrower encounters a question about required documentation, clicking the “Let's Talk!” icon instantly opens a chat window with a loan specialist, all without navigating away from their application.

Landmark Credit Union, an early adopter of the Blend and Glia integration, sees strong potential in how this experience will transform lending support for their members.

“Market expectations and adoption of digital experiences continue to accelerate. Providing fast, simple, and seamless digital experiences is now the minimum entry level for adoption and consideration,” said Ryan Jandris, Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy at Landmark Credit Union. “However, this does not imply that the human relationship, especially for the more complex interactions, have to be abandoned. Bridging the physical, or human side of the relationship into digital experiences will be imperative going forward allowing digital-centric consumers to maintain their channel of preference, even when some journeys are more challenging. This is exactly what the integration of Glia into Blend accomplishes.”

“By partnering with Blend, we’re enabling financial institutions to provide the high-touch support that complex lending interactions demand,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. “This isn’t just about adding chat or video—it’s about creating an environment where every interaction, whether AI-automated or human-augmented, maintains context and moves the lending process forward efficiently so FIs ultimately close more loans.”

In 2024, Blend powered nearly $1.2 trillion in loan applications, helping hundreds of banks, credit unions, IMBs and servicers streamline their banking and lending operations. By continuously expanding its ecosystem with new capabilities and partners like Glia, Blend makes it easier for lenders to integrate seamlessly—while enhancing automation, borrower engagement, and decisioning. Financial institutions interested in learning more about this integration can visit blend.com/integrations/.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Better banking starts on Blend. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® Architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 600 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fifth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 billion. Learn more at glia.com.

