Mediacom Communications Introduces Groundbreaking WiFi Experience with eero 7

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications today announced the launch of Advanced WiFi powered by eero 7. This next-gen connectivity experience features a dual-band mesh WiFi 7 router developed by eero, an Amazon company, that offers enhanced coverage, faster speeds and added security while supporting many connected devices.

“We are thrilled to be the first U.S. broadband provider to make eero 7 available to our customers across our 22 states,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s SVP, Operations, Product Strategy and Consumer Experience. “With the capability to support 120 plus devices and coverage of up to 2,000 square feet per device, our groundbreaking Advanced WiFi powered by eero 7, which includes security, back-up and content protection, will help customers future-proof their home network while taking full advantage of the multi-gig and symmetrical speeds we are rolling out in our markets.”

Featuring eero’s innovative TrueMesh networking technology, Advanced WiFi powered by eero 7 proactively searches for the optimal and most reliable WiFi connection possible. The technology also minimizes network disruptions to help eliminate dead spots and ensure fast and reliable WiFi availability in every room of the home.

Advanced WiFi powered by eero 7 also provides world-class encryption on every device, security protocols and ongoing security updates to help ensure the home network stays safe and secure.

“Our goal is to deliver fast, reliable, and secure wifi to customers around the world. That’s why we’re excited to work with Mediacom to deliver an exceptional wifi experience with eero 7 to their customers across 22 states,” said Nick Weaver, CEO and co-founder of eero. “eero 7 supports multi-gigabit speeds and its compact form factor is packed with our innovative technologies, like TrueMesh, TrueRoam, and TrueChannel. It’s the perfect router for customers who rely on their wifi for everyday internet activities, like streaming, studying, and working, and are looking to upgrade to the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. We can’t wait for Mediacom customers to experience eero 7.”

Advanced WiFi powered by eero 7 will be made available to all existing Mediacom Customers on May 6th. “Working with eero to deliver WiFi 7 technology is part of our ongoing commitment to bring cutting-edge connectivity to the communities we serve,” Dandnaik explained. “As the number of connected devices in homes continues to grow, this solution delivers the bandwidth and power needed to keep everything running at peak performance.”

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.