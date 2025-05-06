T-Mobile Advertising Solutions Announces Major Agency Partnership with IPG Mediabrands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at IAB NewFronts, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a landmark strategic partnership with IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). This partnership with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (T-Ads) creates a direct path for IPG Mediabrands agencies and clients to activate campaigns with T-Ad’s first-party data and product suite, while also opening up opportunities for shared innovation and test-and-learn initiatives.

“We’re always seeking partners that can help our clients unlock new value through innovation, scale, and smart use of data,” said Justin Wroe, U.S. CEO of IPG Mediabrands. “This partnership with T-Mobile better positions us to not only deliver performance today, but to plan for what the advertising experience will look like tomorrow.”

The agreement will bring brands extensive benefits like omnichannel buying, and unique inventory including T-Mobile's in-store retail media network, rideshare screens and mobile placements on T-Mobile Tuesdays. Additionally, these solutions are informed by T-Mobile's first-party mobile data – fueling campaigns with a privacy-centric, comprehensive view of real consumer behavior.

Beyond empowering more brands with T-Mobile's transformative solutions, the collaboration sets the stage for long-term innovation and paving the way for more tools that help marketers deliver the right ad to the right person at the right time with measurable results.

“This partnership allows us to bring IPG Mediabrands clients directly into the T-Mobile ecosystem in a meaningful way,” said JP Colaco, Chief T-Ads Officer, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. “From brand discovery to measurement and experimentation, this is about building a long-term foundation that supports smarter, more dynamic campaigns across channels.”

