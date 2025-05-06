ServiceNow and UKG Collaborate to Supercharge Employee Productivity and Efficiency With Agentic AI

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2025 — Today, at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and UKG, a leader in AI-first HR, payroll, and workforce management SaaS solutions, announced a new collaboration to supercharge employee productivity and efficiency with agentic AI. UKG’s AI solutions, powered by UKG People Fabric, will integrate with ServiceNow’s new AI Agent Fabric announced today, to modernize digital employee experiences by streamlining operational and administrative tasks across payroll, workforce management, and HR solutions.

The impact of AI on simplifying work processes and driving outcomes ranges from improvements in productivity to the ability to reimagine the work itself. According to the Josh Bersin Company, preliminary indications show that AI focused on improving existing jobs can provide between 15% to 50% productivity improvements and that utilizing AI agents for both common and complex tasks can offer upwards of 300+% improvements. UKG and ServiceNow share a vision for streamlined, autonomous, AI-first solutions that free up employees across every department to focus on strategic priorities and drive impact for enterprise workforces.

“ServiceNow and UKG put people at the heart of every innovation, to create breakthrough experiences in a new era of human-AI collaboration,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. “AI is transforming how businesses operate, adapt faster to change, and deliver value. Together, we’re making sure that every employee, every customer, every company can put AI to work for people.”

“By integrating UKG and ServiceNow’s AI agents into a single, seamless platform, we’re making it possible for our customers to focus on what matters most - purpose, progress, and impact,” said Jennifer Morgan, CEO at UKG. “When we make work more productive and more efficient for all employees, we help unlock their full potential so that businesses can thrive, from the front office to the frontline.”

Enhancing workforce operations with AI agents

ServiceNow and UKG AI agents – working together as part of AI Agent Fabric – will streamline both common and complex employee tasks, enhancing business agility and employee experiences across sectors like retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Employee moments that matter: There are big and little moments in an employee’s journey that impact their productivity, engagement, and lives outside of work, including onboarding, leaves of absence, internal job changes, and time-off requests. ServiceNow and UKG AI agents will collaborate seamlessly and invisibly to complete complex, multi-system tasks through a single, simple experience.

Modernizing payroll: Manual processes, disconnected systems, and stretched teams can no longer keep pace with evolving tax laws, labor regulations, and wage mandates across multiple jurisdictions, which makes accurate, fast responses to employee questions difficult. Agentic AI solutions from ServiceNow and UKG are designed to provide employees with real-time answers while freeing up payroll teams to focus on strategic projects.

Solving industry-specific needs: The key to weathering the dynamic economic landscape is business agility. The partnership will offer optimized scheduling, forecasting, absence, and time management capabilities for frontline workers across multiple industries through interconnected AI agents. For example, ServiceNow and UKG AI agents will be able to recommend sourcing and procurement forecasts based on patterns and historical data, as well as future scenarios such as delivery disruptions from manufacturing slowdowns.

“ServiceNow and UKG each have deep experience building transformative solutions that drive employee outcomes,” said Josh Bersin, founder and CEO at The Josh Bersin Company. “This level of strategic partnership, developing agent-to-agent orchestration, gives organizations of all sizes a seamless and integrated way to deploy and leverage AI for scale, employee productivity, and growth.”

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and employee sentiment data, combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect employee and workforce insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.