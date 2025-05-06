LSI Industries Renews Partnership as Official Lighting Sponsor of USA Pickleball

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial and industrial lighting and display solutions, announced the renewal of its partnership as an Official Lighting Sponsor of USA Pickleball. This extended collaboration highlights LSI’s commitment to advancing America's fastest-growing sport through innovative lighting technologies that enhance visibility, safety, and the overall playing experience.

As the fastest-growing sport in the United States, pickleball is seeing unprecedented growth in both recreational and professional settings. LSI’s advanced lighting systems are uniquely designed to meet the specific needs of pickleball courts, delivering optimal illumination, reduced glare, and energy efficiency—whether for private clubs, recreation facilities, public parks, or tournament venues.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with USA Pickleball,” said Michael Prachar, Chief Marketing Officer of LSI Industries. “As the sport’s popularity continues to soar, our focus is on delivering the lighting innovations that players, facility owners, and tournament organizers can count on to elevate the game."

LSI’s lighting solutions are engineered and manufactured in the United States, offering a dependable supply chain and meeting the highest quality standards. With decades of experience, LSI continues to deliver lighting systems that meet the demanding standards of sports and recreational environments.

“LSI Industries has been an important partner in the growth of USA Pickleball, and we’re thrilled to continue our relationship,” said Mike Nealy, CEO of USA Pickleball. “They were an early sponsor and supporter of our sport, and helped shape how facilities approach court lighting. Their ongoing commitment ensures our players, venues, and tournament organizers have access to the best lighting solutions available.”

To learn more about LSI’s pickleball lighting solutions, visit www.lsicorp.com.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded over the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The company manufactures advanced lighting, graphics and display solutions across strategic vertical markets. The company’s American-made products, which include non-residential indoor and outdoor lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, help create value for customer brands and enhance the consumer experience. LSI also provides comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The company employs approximately 2,000 people at 19 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT USA PICKLEBALL

USA Pickleball is the official National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, USA Pickleball is dedicated to preserving the integrity of the game while advancing its growth and development nationwide. The organization supports players, clubs, and communities by sanctioning premier tournaments, offering certified equipment testing, training referees, certifying facilities, and providing a wide range of educational resources. USA Pickleball also maintains and updates the official rules of the sport, ensuring consistency and fairness at every level of play. Led by a Board of Directors and a dedicated national office staff, USA Pickleball delivers the infrastructure and strategic vision necessary to fuel the continued expansion of pickleball across the country—benefiting members with exclusive access to events, programs, and tools that elevate their experience on and off the court.