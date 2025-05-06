Komodo Health Partners with Nasdaq to Deliver First Integrated Healthcare-Specialized Data Insights to the Financial Services Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health, the Evidentiary Standard for real-world data and healthcare analytics, today announced a partnership with Nasdaq Data to provide hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital firms with an in-depth view into the pharmaceutical and U.S. healthcare industries through the Nasdaq Medical Claims Insights (NMCI) dataset.

Sourced from Komodo’s Healthcare Map, the most comprehensive source of real-world data for understanding payer and provider trends, disease incidence, patient care, and prescribing patterns, NMCI will enable market participants to track trends in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, help forecast drug and company-level revenues, analyze shifts in market shares, and identify emerging drugs and companies.

As an exclusive Nasdaq dataset, NMCI provides one of the most complete views of the U.S. healthcare system, tracking 330+ million longitudinal and real-time patient journeys across HCPs, HCOs, and sites of care. NMCI provides extensive information on patient journeys, including details on Rx, specialty pharmaceuticals, clinical records, electronic health and medical records, payers, labs, and more. This data is de-identified and does not include any personally identifiable information.

“Our partnership with Nasdaq Data provides market participants with a unique dataset that can sharpen their competitive edge across healthcare-related analysis and investing,” said Miles Ennis, Chief Revenue Officer, Komodo Health. “Accessed through our AI-powered platform, users are provided with unparalleled breadth, quality, and coverage that can help inform decisions in an increasingly dynamic market.”

“Komodo’s breadth, quality, and coverage of its insights combined with our data capabilities and innovation has unlocked a unique dataset that provides an in-depth view into the pharmaceutical and U.S. healthcare industries,” said Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data at Nasdaq. “The Nasdaq Medical Claims Insights will empower market participants to access new opportunities and drive more informed investment decisions and strategies.”

Learn more about Nasdaq Medical Claims Insights.

