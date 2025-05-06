Family Dollar Joins Uber Eats to Expand Access to Everyday Essentials Coast to Coast

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced the launch of a new partnership with Family Dollar, one of America’s most trusted discount retailers, bringing its broad selection of affordable household items to Uber Eats. With more than 5,000 Family Dollar locations now live on Uber Eats across the U.S., customers can shop for a wide variety of everyday items—from cleaning supplies and pantry staples to beauty products and baby care—delivered directly to their door, on-demand or scheduled.

Family Dollar’s arrival on Uber Eats marks a major milestone in Uber’s mission to make everyday essentials more accessible and affordable, particularly for families and individuals seeking value and convenience without compromising on quality. To mark this launch, Uber Eats is offering 40% off of orders $30 or more (up to $25) from Family Dollar with promo code FAMILY40.† And as always, Uber One members will enjoy further exclusive benefits, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders.††

A Convenient & Affordable Shopping Solution

Family Dollar has long been known for providing low-cost, essential items to communities across the country, including many traditionally underserved neighborhoods. Now, through Uber Eats, customers can access Family Dollar’s trusted assortment of value-driven products without leaving home.

“By partnering with Uber Eats, it’s now even easier to access essentials from the comfort of home,” said Bonita Price, Chief Merchandising Officer for Family Dollar. “Expanded access at an incredible value goes a long way in helping our customers save time and do more, especially in underserved communities.”

“As millions of people look to stretch their wallets without sacrificing convenience, we’re proud to welcome Family Dollar to the Uber Eats platform,” said Hashim Amin, Uber’s Head of Grocery and Retail in North America. “This partnership expands affordable access to everyday items while giving people even more ways to shop smart, save time, and stay on budget.”

How It Works

Shopping Family Dollar on Uber Eats is easy and seamless:

Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the “Retail” or “Convenience” category Search for Family Dollar and browse a wide selection of affordable everyday essentials Add items to your cart, select a delivery time, and place your order Track your order in real time as your items are delivered to your door





Expanding Uber’s Retail Footprint

With Family Dollar available, Uber Eats continues to expand its national retail delivery offerings, which now include grocery, pharmacy, pet care, beauty, office supplies, and more. From same-day delivery to scheduled drop-offs, Uber’s technology makes it easier than ever to access the essentials you need, when and where you need them.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Family Dollar:

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of February 1, 2025. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

†Expires July 4th, 2025 11:59 PST. Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details. Order minimum of $30 (before taxes and fees) is required. Maximum discount $25. Cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. Valid only at Family Dollar stores in the US where Uber Eats is available. Exclusions may apply. Orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before expiration date. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation.

†† Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. $15 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee. Taxes and fees may still apply, but do not count towards order minimums. See app for details.