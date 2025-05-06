Iteris Selected by Hillsborough County for Traffic Management Center Support and Smart Mobility Initiatives

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced that it has been awarded a four-year, task order-based Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners for engineering services to support their Traffic Management Center (TMC) and other regional smart mobility initiatives. While the final value of an IDIQ contract is determined over time, the award has the potential to include up to $10 million of services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iteris will deliver a comprehensive suite of task-based services, including signal system operational monitoring and control; connected emergency vehicle signal priority and preemption; traffic incident detection, support and management; smart work zone traffic control; connected traveler information; signal retiming, phasing and coordination; Traffic Monitoring Center (TMC) communication and integration; transit signal prioritization; and connected and autonomous vehicle support.

The initiative will see Iteris optimize the transportation system and operations throughout the county, which houses over 1.5 million people and is the most populous county in Florida outside of the Miami area.

“We are honored to continue to be a part of Hillsborough County's mission of enhancing safety and mobility for all road users,” said Anita Vandervalk-Ostrander, regional VP of mobility professional services at Iteris. “We have helped to support the management and operation of the region’s mobility infrastructure since 2010, and we’re happy to continue working with them to improve mobility and ensure the region is equipped to accommodate emerging technologies such as connected and automated vehicles.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group, supports the country’s growth processes by embracing the challenges that companies must face in order to remain competitive in the digital age, innovating its own business models, organization, corporate culture, and ICT. With solid made-in-Italy expertise, Almaviva has built a global network consisting of 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a significant presence in LATAM (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), as well as in the United States, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. For more information visit www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]