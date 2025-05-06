Venturi Private Wealth Partners With Opto Investments to Expand Private Markets Program, Strengthen Family Office Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venturi Private Wealth (“Venturi”), an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office serving entrepreneurs, ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families, and private foundations, today announced its strategic partnership with Opto Investments (“Opto”), an unrelated third-party that provides a comprehensive, technology-led solution to simplify private markets investing and servicing for independent investment advisors and family offices. Venturi will leverage Opto’s platform to scale its existing private markets program and identify new opportunities across private credit, private equity, and real estate. The firm will also use the platform to manage the administrative and operational complexities of its private funds going forward.

Opto’s end-to-end platform will simplify private investing for Venturi’s client base of qualified investors, enabling them to participate in a curated portfolio of private investments with low minimums and a streamlined operational experience–generating a single K-1. Venturi will further develop its total private equity portfolio solution, complete with professional due diligence, institutional-grade investments and consolidated reporting.

“Venturi is committed to seamlessly integrating technology to enhance efficiency, transparency and the overall client experience,” said Russ Norwood, co-founder and CEO at Venturi Private Wealth. “Our partnership with Opto is a key part of our technology transformation, streamlining access to private investments through a fully integrated platform. Scale will no longer be a limiting factor for us to deliver private investments across our client base.”

Over the years, Venturi has launched and managed a number of private funds, including investments in middle-market buyout funds, real estate, industry specialist funds, direct lending, aircraft leasing and trading, and specialty finance. Leveraging Opto’s platform, the firm plans to introduce new private equity vintage funds every 18-24 months with a streamlined and digitized subscription process.

“Opto was founded and developed to reduce the barriers faced by fiduciaries when building private markets programs that differentiate their firm,” said Jake Miller, co-founder and chief solutions officer at Opto Investments. “We believe in the power of partnership, and we’re proud to partner with the team at Venturi to provide a technology-led solution to institutionalize and scale their private markets program.”

Venturi pursued a partnership with Opto to support the growth of its multi-family office and enhance its suite of investment offerings. Wealthy families often gain access to investments through their network, and Opto’s powerful due diligence technology and team of experienced investment professionals provide its partners with institutional-quality research to make decisions with confidence. As of December 2024, Opto had evaluated thousands of private opportunities, of which it only approved 1.4% for investment.

Westin McEntire, director of investments at Venturi Private Wealth, added, “As private equity and other private asset classes become more accessible in the wealth management community, it’s critical that today’s investment advisors have a scalable solution to deliver diversified portfolios across public and private asset classes, bespoke to each family they serve. Venturi’s partnership with Opto provides that next-level solution — bringing access, efficiency, and expertise together in a way that’s ideal for families with significant, complex wealth.”

Venturi is committed to providing comprehensive wealth management solutions tailored to the unique needs of individuals and families with generational wealth. To learn more about Venturi Private Wealth, please visit venturiprivatewealth.com.

For advisors and investors interested in learning more about how a partnership with Opto Investments can streamline building, fundraising for, and managing private markets programs, please visit optoinvest.com.

About Venturi Private Wealth

Venturi Private Wealth (“Venturi”) is an independent, fee-only, private wealth management firm dedicated to helping successful individuals and families preserve, grow, and transition their wealth with intention.

Venturi provides deeply personalized financial advice, investment management, and family office services, anchored by a commitment to fiduciary care and transparency. Its experienced team of advisors collaborates closely with clients to deliver customized strategies aligned with their values, goals, and legacy. At Venturi, we are driven by trust, expertise, and a passion for serving our clients at every stage of their financial journey.

For more information, please visit venturiprivatewealth.com.

About Opto Investments

Opto Investments (“Opto”) are engineering the future of private markets, offering the solution for wealth managers to efficiently build and manage differentiated private investment programs.

Opto’s end-to-end technology solution dramatically streamlines building, fundraising for, and managing a bespoke private markets fund or program, allowing independent investment advisors, family offices, and private banks to scale their offerings without scaling their team.

Founded by Joe Lonsdale, the entrepreneur behind Palantir and Addepar, and backed by investors including 8VC and Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Opto set out to forge a business free from the faulty legacy incentives on which private markets investing is built. Opto are not compensated by fund managers to offer funds, which enables an undiluted focus on quality. When Opto recommends an investment, it's with purpose. When they pass, it's with conviction. Clients can combine their best ideas with Opto’s in a bespoke partnership tailored to their needs.

Opto’s platform automates admin processes across the entire private markets investment journey, saving advisors hours of time inputting client data, creating compelling proposals, completing subscription documents, managing capital calls, and delivering client communications.

For additional information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.