ADDING MULTIMEDIA Rockstar Games Releases Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockstar Games®, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce the release of Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, alongside a closer look at the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet:

Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Further details can be found at www.rockstargames.com/VI.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 is now playing everywhere. All trailer footage was captured on PlayStation 5.

Set to launch on May 26, 2026, on PlayStation® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems, Grand Theft Auto VI will soon be available for wishlisting on both the PlayStation and Microsoft Stores.

Grand Theft Auto VI is not yet rated.

About Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games cemented their reputation as creators of complex living worlds with the Grand Theft Auto series, one of the most successful entertainment properties of all time with over 440 million units sold-in worldwide. Through a string of critically acclaimed games including the Grand Theft Auto series, the Red Dead Redemption series, the Max Payne series, Bully, L.A. Noire, the Midnight Club series, and The Warriors, Rockstar Games has helped propel interactive entertainment into the center of modern culture. Follow Rockstar Games on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Discord, and WhatsApp.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops, operates, and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

