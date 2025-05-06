AI Meets Value-Based Care: Cleerly and Cardiac Care Alliance Join Forces to Revolutionize Heart Disease Detection

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleerly, the leader in cardiovascular imaging, and Cardiac Care Alliance, leader in value-based cardiovascular care solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance cardiovascular care delivery across the healthcare ecosystem. This collaboration will integrate Cleerly's advanced AI-powered coronary artery assessment technology with Cardiac Care Alliance's cardiovascular care network.

This collaboration will integrate Cleerly's advanced AI-powered coronary artery assessment technology with Cardiac Care Alliance's cardiovascular care network. Share

As part of this partnership, Cardiac Care Alliance's offering to payers and practices will include Cleerly's Artificial Intelligence–Quantitative Coronary Tomography (AI-QCT) technology. The goal is to ensure symptomatic patients undergo Cleerly's noninvasive assessment, when appropriate, prior to cardiac catheterization procedures, helping direct the right patients to the catheterization laboratory while avoiding unnecessary testing and associated costs for others. The initiative will launch initially with cardiology practices in Texas, with plans for broader implementation.

Cardiac Care Alliance improves access to care and reduces overall unnecessary spending through collaboration with cardiologists, primary care providers, patients, health systems, and payers, while Cleerly's AI-QCT technology provides comprehensive, standardized assessment of coronary artery disease based on noninvasive Cardiac Computed Tomography Angiography (CCTA). Studies comparing Cleerly's technology with invasive gold standards have demonstrated high accuracy in assessing the presence, extent, and composition of coronary atherosclerotic plaque, superior to consensus readings from Level 3 Expert Physician Readers1.

"We're always seeking ways to expand access to life-saving heart care, and by combining our networks, both organizations can reach more providers and patients," said Prakash Patel, MD, CEO and Chairman of Cardiac Care Alliance. "This partnership represents our commitment to providing solutions that are both clinically effective and economically sustainable. Cardiovascular disease currently costs the US healthcare system approximately $233 billion annually, and is the most costly chronic condition in the US, roughly 11% of total healthcare expenditures2. Delivering care that can provide early detection and guide clinical decisions to the right interventions to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs, are critical to addressing this growing healthcare challenge."

"This collaboration with Cardiac Care Alliance marks Cleerly's first value-based care partnership, representing an important milestone in our mission to transform cardiovascular care," said Dr. James Min, founder and CEO of Cleerly. "By detecting coronary artery disease with greater precision and more accurately through noninvasive means, we can help guide personalized care decisions that improve outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. With cardiovascular costs projected to increase to over $1 trillion by 2035 as the population ages3, and hospital readmissions for cardiac conditions among the most common and costly within Medicare4, we're strongly focused on the fact that many cardiovascular conditions are treatable when caught early, potentially saving countless lives."

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared solutions driven by artificial intelligence, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced noninvasive CT imaging. Cleerly’s approach is grounded in science, based on millions of images from over 40,000 patients. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: cleerlyhealth.com.

About Cardiac Care Alliance

Cardiac Care Alliance is revolutionizing cardiovascular care through an innovative, integrated, and partnership-driven model. By empowering providers, payers, health systems, and patients with timely access to high-quality care, patient outcomes are improved while optimizing costs. This value-based approach prioritizes quality and measurable health improvements. Cardiac Care Alliance is committed to proactive, personalized, and patient-centered care models that make cardiovascular healthcare more seamless, accessible, and coordinated. Through strategic partnerships, the alliance enhances care delivery, drives better outcomes, and creates sustainable, cost-effective solutions. To learn more, visit: cardiaccarealliance.com.