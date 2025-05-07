Endava Embraces the Agentic AI Era with Google Agentspace

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava, the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, today announced it is now an implementation partner for Google Agentspace and will help accelerate industry-wide adoption.

The AI landscape is evolving rapidly, with a clear shift toward agentic AI – autonomous, goal-oriented systems capable of acting independently, learning from experience and collaborating across dynamic environments.

At the forefront of this transformation is Google Agentspace, a powerful platform that enables enterprises to embed intelligent, proactive agents across their workflows. At its core, Agentspace offers a multimodal search agent that serves as a central, conversational interface for accessing enterprise knowledge.

Agentspace connects data from both structured and unstructured sources – including Google Drive, Jira and SharePoint – giving employees a unified source of truth. This means less time navigating systems and more time making decisions, with AI that not only responds but anticipates needs and suggests next steps.

“As a partner to Google Cloud, Endava plays a critical role in helping organisations realise the full potential of Agentspace,” said Andrew Rossiter, Global SVP of Google Cloud at Endava. “With deep experience in cloud-native engineering, enterprise integration and AI solution design, we support clients in deploying intelligent agents that align with real business needs and ensure a smooth, scalable implementation journey.”

Agentspace also supports the deployment of domain-specific expert agents – AI-powered assistants designed to automate multi-step processes, conduct analysis and generate content across key functions such as marketing, legal, finance and engineering. These agents move beyond task support and become true collaborators, helping teams execute complex work more efficiently and with greater accuracy.

The result is a step change in enterprise productivity: agents that summarise documents, manage project milestones, synthesise insights and coordinate workflows – all autonomously, yet securely within the enterprise environment.

To accelerate adoption, Endava also offers a suite of Agentspace accelerators – pre-built templates, integration frameworks and reusable components that reduce complexity and speed up delivery. These accelerators help organisations get started quickly, unlocking the power of agentic AI without the overhead of building from scratch.

ABOUT ENDAVA:

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava’s clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of December 31 2024, 11,668 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.