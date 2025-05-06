Board Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Drive AI-Powered Enterprise Planning and North American Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Board, a leading Enterprise Planning Platform, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft, reinforcing its commitment to use AI-driven innovation, deepen its Microsoft Azure integration, and accelerate joint go-to-market initiatives to support its rapid growth in North America.

“Today’s extreme market volatility is making static, traditional planning processes obsolete,” said Jeff Casale, CEO of Board. “There’s an urgent need for businesses to react to sudden disruption with real-time scenario planning and insights. By strengthening our relationship with Microsoft, Board is expanding access to AI-driven financial and operational planning solutions that help organizations adapt to market changes with speed, confidence, and agility. We’re proud to partner with Microsoft to accelerate our growth as we experience heightened demand.”

Board’s Enterprise Planning Platform powers financial and operational planning for more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, helping businesses turn complex data into better decisions with AI, analytics, and tailor-made solutions for enterprise challenges. Board continues to transform business forecasting with AI-driven insights, including its latest innovations—Board Foresight and Board Signals—which use external economic data and predictive analytics to drive more accurate, continuous planning.

By strengthening its long-standing relationship with Microsoft, Board is deepening its Azure integration, using Azure OpenAI Service to enhance predictive analytics, and collaborating on joint sales and marketing to bring AI-powered enterprise planning to more businesses.

Board’s expanded collaboration with Microsoft includes:

Extended Azure consumption commitment – Board renewed its exclusive commitment to Azure, thereby ensuring continued growth within Microsoft’s cloud.

– Board renewed its exclusive commitment to Azure, thereby ensuring continued growth within Microsoft’s cloud. Optimized AI and predictive analytics – Board is using Azure OpenAI Service to enhance predictive forecasting, scenario planning, and economic intelligence capabilities within its platform.

– Board is using Azure OpenAI Service to enhance predictive forecasting, scenario planning, and economic intelligence capabilities within its platform. Cloud scalability & security – Enterprises can run Board’s Enterprise Planning solutions on Azure’s trusted cloud infrastructure, ensuring security and compliance.

– Enterprises can run Board’s Enterprise Planning solutions on Azure’s trusted cloud infrastructure, ensuring security and compliance. Streamlined procurement via Azure Marketplace – Board is fully available in the Azure Marketplace, making it easier for enterprises to adopt AI-powered planning while maximizing existing Microsoft cloud investments.

– Board is fully available in the Azure Marketplace, making it easier for enterprises to adopt AI-powered planning while maximizing existing Microsoft cloud investments. Integration with Microsoft technologies – Board solutions integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure Machine Learning, and Azure OpenAI Service, unlocking deeper insights for business planning.

“Enterprises are increasingly looking for AI-driven solutions to enhance their planning and decision-making,” said Peter Quarfordts Skov, Senior Director at Microsoft, EMEA Organization. “By strengthening its integration with Microsoft Azure and using AI-driven insights, Board is empowering businesses to plan more effectively in today’s dynamic economic environment.”

Joint Go-to-Market Expansion in North America

As Board continues its rapid growth in North America, it is also expanding its joint go-to-market collaboration with Microsoft, including:

Co-selling initiatives – Enabling Microsoft enterprise customers to adopt AI-powered financial and operational planning solutions through joint sales engagements.

– Enabling Microsoft enterprise customers to adopt AI-powered financial and operational planning solutions through joint sales engagements. Marketing collaboration – Expanding reach through joint campaigns, events, and customer success programs.

– Expanding reach through joint campaigns, events, and customer success programs. Deepened Microsoft ISV collaboration – Scaling Board’s presence within Microsoft’s software development companies ecosystem, driving further adoption of its AI-powered planning platform among enterprises.

As part of this relationship, Board’s enterprise planning platform will continue to be available through the Azure Marketplace. Organizations can easily discover, purchase, and deploy Board's solutions directly through the Marketplace, simplifying the buying experience and enabling them to make the most of their existing Microsoft agreements.

For more information, visit The flexibility of Cloud. The power of Board.

About Board

Board is the Enterprise Planning Platform built to accelerate business performance, enable continuous planning, and drive confident, aligned decisions. It powers more accurate forecasts with real-time visibility into enterprise and external data. It unifies finance and operations with a single source of the truth. And with AI-augmented experiences for every role, teams can continuously make smarter decisions for predictable, profitable business outcomes. That’s why visionary global brands including H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, HSBC, and thousands more trust Board to navigate complex markets with confidence.

For more information, visit www.board.com.