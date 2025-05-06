Episode Six and Berkeley Payment Set New Standard for Speed, Scale and Growth Enablement in Card Migration

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Episode Six, a leading global technology provider of enterprise-grade card issuing and ledger infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Berkeley Payment, one of the largest providers of white-label cards and payments solutions in Canada. With over 500 corporate clients and plans to expand across Canada and the U.S., Berkeley Payment required a modern, scalable card processing partner to support its existing programs and enable growth into new verticals.

Berkeley Payment selected Episode Six for its highly configurable platform and proven reputation for agility and execution. The Episode Six platform supports a wide range of use cases including consumer prepaid, corporate credit, and virtual accounts—critical capabilities for Berkeley Payment's client base. In under five months, the two companies completed a large-scale migration, demonstrating the strength of Episode Six’s infrastructure and its commitment to delivering for clients at speed and scale.

“We’re proud of the work that both of our teams have accomplished together,” said John Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder of Episode Six. “Berkeley Payment needed a partner who could support their complex product requirements, and our team delivered not only on that core requirement, but did so at speed, highlighting the strength of our platform, processes, and our commitment to our clients’ success.”

Berkeley Payment’s partnership with Episode Six will enable it to better support clients across North America with a future-proof, flexible processing foundation.

“From the start, Episode Six understood our growth ambitions and what it would take to get us there,” said Lawrence Tepperman, Chief Executive Officer of Berkeley Payment. “Their platform gives us the flexibility to scale into new markets and launch new products, and their team has been an incredible partner throughout the transition. We’re excited to continue building on this strong foundation together.”

This integration with Berkeley Payment marks the second partnership announced in Canada this quarter for Episode Six, reinforcing its expanding presence in the Canadian market and its commitment to delivering great products and services to customers worldwide. Berkeley Payment joins a growing list of financial technology companies choosing Episode Six as their cards processing and digital ledger infrastructure partner. For more information, visit www.episodesix.com.

About Episode Six

Episode Six is a global provider of enterprise-grade card issuing and ledger infrastructure for financial technology companies, banks, and brands. Episode Six delivers the innovative capabilities needed to compete with disruptors and lead the market. Flexibility, adaptability, and resilience are built into the core of Episode Six's platform, ensuring clients maintain a market-leading position. Episode Six operates in over 45 countries, powering 70+ enterprise customers with an expanding team located in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and India. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co Ltd, Anthos Capital, Avenir and Japan Airlines.

About Berkeley Payment

Berkeley Payment is a leading North American provider of embedded B2B payment solutions, offering innovative Visa and Mastercard programs and real-time money movement capabilities. Through its robust, highly configurable, multi-tenant Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform - certified to PCI and SOC 2 standards - Berkeley empowers organizations to move funds efficiently, securely, and at scale. Serving more than 500 corporations, government entities, and financial institutions across the United States and Canada, Berkeley enables its clients to streamline financial operations, enhance employee and customer engagement, and accelerate business growth. For more information, please visit www.berkeleypayment.com.