Semtech Wireless Technology Benefits People with Hearing Loss

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, announced that Sonova AG, a world leader in innovative hearing care solutions, chose Semtech as a technology partner to create an ultra-small and ultra-low power 2.4GHz wireless radio and power management IC. Known as the ERA™ chip, it is a key component of Sonova’s latest generation hearing aids with significantly enhanced connectivity and battery efficiency.

Nearly 2.5 billion people are expected to have some degree of hearing loss by 2050, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with one in every 10, or some 700 million individuals needing rehabilitation, including hearing aids. The WHO estimates the annual global economic impact of unaddressed hearing loss at $980 billion USD.

“Semtech’s deep expertise in low power wireless communications and power management, enabled Sonova to design and create the ERA chip, which pushed the boundaries of what’s possible with hearing instrument technology,” said Amre El-Hoiydi, senior director of wireless technology at Sonova.

“Continued innovation is part of Semtech’s DNA. This design integrates Semtech’s leading low-power radio frequency connectivity functions with a unique single-inductor multiple-output power management unit on a single system-on-chip and optimized for battery operated devices. We expect these innovative technologies will directly enhance Semtech’s LoRa® IoT technology solutions,” said Thierry Melly, vice president of R&D, Wireless ICs for Semtech’s Analog, Mixed Signal and Wireless Products Group.

