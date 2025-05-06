TekStream Partners with Cloudflare to Bolster Cybersecurity and Digital Resilience Offerings

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekStream, a cybersecurity and IT solutions leader, has partnered with Cloudflare to expand its cybersecurity and digital resilience offerings. As a Cloudflare Solution Partner, TekStream now offers its customers a broad range of security, zero trust, and performance platform capabilities.

“Building and maintaining strategic partnerships has long been a priority of ours,” said Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. “Expansions like this enable us to address key customer challenges by providing a broad set of leading-edge solutions while deepening our sales channels. Over the past few years, we’ve cultivated strong partnerships with AWS, Oracle, and Splunk. We’re excited to add Cloudflare to enhance our digital resilience offerings and look forward to delivering future enhancements to our customers with the right partnerships.”

Cloudflare assists businesses in protecting digital assets, enhancing performance, and strengthening security while ensuring seamless cloud operations. As a Cloudflare Solution Partner, TekStream now delivers Cloudflare's advanced security, zero trust, and performance solutions to its customers. Combining TekStream's expertise with Cloudflare's cutting-edge platform confidently empowers organizations to scale their cloud environments with maximum security and reliability.

“The addition of Cloudflare is extremely complementary to our AWS and Splunk customers, given the deep integrations between both platforms,” shared Judd Robins, Executive Vice President at TekStream. “Cloudflare enhances our customers’ technological investments and provides essential data source inputs into a customer’s security and log aggregation platform with Splunk. We’re thrilled about the added potential this brings for both new and existing clients.”

TekStream’s 4S Framework — Strategy, Services, Support, and Sourcing — ensures clients maximize Cloudflare’s full potential, helping businesses enhance security, optimize cloud performance, and drive long-term success.

