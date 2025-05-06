IonQ Completes Acquisition of ID Quantique, Cementing Leadership in Quantum Networking and Secure Communications

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of a controlling stake in ID Quantique (IDQ), a global leader in quantum-safe networking and quantum detection systems. This strategic step follows IonQ’s announcement of the execution of definitive agreements in February, strengthening IonQ's leadership in end-to-end quantum solutions and expanding its global footprint in secure communications.​

With the IDQ acquisition, IonQ's product portfolio now includes IDQ’s quantum key distribution (QKD) systems, quantum random number generators (QRNGs), and single-photon detectors. The addition of nearly 300 granted and pending patents from IDQ brings the total number of patents IonQ controls to over 900, solidifying its intellectual property leadership in quantum technologies. IonQ and IDQ will continue to deliver the same trusted products, services and support that IDQ customers rely on.

“The acquisition of IDQ expands upon IonQ’s significant advantage in the quantum networking market and positions us as the global powerhouse for secure compute and communications,” said Jordan Shapiro, President and General Manager, Quantum Networking at IonQ. “By combining IonQ’s high-performance quantum computing and networking capabilities with IDQ’s expertise in quantum-safe communications and quantum detection systems, we are well-positioned to deliver comprehensive quantum solutions that address our customers’ critical needs and serve as the foundations for the Quantum Internet.”

IDQ’s technologies have been deployed for quantum-safe networks worldwide, including national projects in Singapore and South Korea, and international initiatives within the European Union’s quantum communications infrastructure. The company’s single-photon detection systems are also integral components to the development of scalable quantum computers.​

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for the future of quantum networks," said Grégoire Ribordy, Co-Founder and CEO of IDQ. “By joining IonQ, we’re combining decades of innovation in quantum-safe security and quantum detection systems with world-leading quantum computing capabilities to support our customers globally.”

The completion of the IDQ acquisition builds on IonQ’s recent momentum in the quantum networking industry, including the acquisition of Qubitekk, a quantum networking leader in the U.S. The IDQ acquisition further strengthens IonQ’s capabilities in building the quantum internet and supporting critical infrastructure sectors.​

IonQ also announced a quantum networking contract with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) and two contracts with the United States Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to commission a quantum networking system at the AFRL location in Rome, NY. Most recently, IonQ signed a $22 million deal with EPB, a leading energy and communications company in Chattanooga, TN, to establish the first quantum computing and networking hub in the U.S.

