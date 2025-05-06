Sno Falls Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking Platform to Drive Greater Member Engagement, Upgrade Digital Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sno Falls Credit Union (Sno Falls) has selected Mahalo Banking as its new digital banking provider, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a seamless, modern, and feature-rich banking experience for members. Mahalo’s deep integration with Sno Falls’ core system Corelation Keystone, advanced self-service capabilities, and intuitive user interface set it apart as the ideal partner to support the credit union’s long-term digital strategy.

The decision to select Mahalo over other digital providers was driven by the credit union’s search for a solution with deep core integration, mirrored functionality across desktop and mobile platforms, and an intuitive user interface. Strong endorsements from peer credit unions further solidified Mahalo as the right choice to enhance Sno Falls’ digital ecosystem.

“We needed a digital banking partner that not only integrated deeply with our core system but also provided a streamlined, intuitive experience,” said Abbie Lankford, Chief Experience Officer of Sno Falls. “Mahalo came highly recommended by several credit unions that share our core system, and from the start, their team understood our needs and demonstrated the ability to deliver a platform that empowers our members.”

With the Mahalo platform, Sno Falls’ members and staff will benefit from greater flexibility and convenience through:

Seamless platform accessibility with an easy-to-use, intuitive UI across all devices;

Enhanced self-service tools that empower members to manage their finances independently;

Continuous platform enhancements with Mahalo’s monthly release cycle, ensuring regular feature updates; and

Collaborative innovation, allowing Sno Falls to leverage a user-driven enhancement process where credit unions can suggest and vote on platform improvements.

“Mahalo’s ability to evolve alongside our credit union ensures we remain competitive in the digital landscape,” Lankford added. “Its regular software updates and their team’s commitment to innovation make us confident that we will be empowered to stay ahead of the curve, better anticipate member needs, and drive sustainable long-term growth.”

“Sno Falls shares our vision of delivering an innovative and inclusive digital banking experience for all members,” said Denny Howell, Chief Operating Officer of Mahalo Banking. “We aim to provide a platform that adapts to the credit union’s growth, enhances operational efficiency, and ensures that members always have access to the latest advancements in digital banking.”

About Sno Falls CU

Sno Falls Credit Union was established in 1957 to serve employees of the historical Weyerhaeuser Mill as a reliable lender. Today, Sno Falls Credit Union still makes it a priority to uphold those initial core values: to be a trusted, full-service financial cooperative. Its headquarters are located in North Bend, Washington. In addition to two branches, as well as a lending center, Sno Falls Credit Union also offers excellent online and mobile services. To learn more, visit snofalls.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.