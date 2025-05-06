Aramis Announces New Fragrance, Intuition, with Dwyane Wade as Global Ambassador

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Aramis announces the launch of Intuition by Aramis, marking a new chapter for the legendary men’s fragrance brand. Dwyane Wade will serve as Global Ambassador and the face of Intuition by Aramis, launching in August 2025, having collaborated closely with the brand on the campaign storytelling and creative expression.

Launched in 1963, Aramis became an industry leader in the men’s fragrance and grooming category as the first men’s prestige fragrance in the US. More than 60 years later, leveraging the brand’s rich heritage and fragrance authority, Intuition by Aramis is inspired by the idea of a new kind of masculinity – EQ as well as IQ; sensitivity as well as strength; purpose as well as power. Wade is the embodiment of all these qualities, evolving from one of the most successful NBA shooting guards to a highly regarded multi-hyphenate: producer, philanthropist, advocate, and entrepreneur.

“I'm excited to join the Aramis family as a Global Ambassador and launch Intuition by Aramis this summer," said Dwyane Wade. “Aramis is a brand that aligns with my values, and Intuition reflects modern masculinity and confidence. Fragrance is all about how you present yourself to the world. Your scent is part of your vibe, and my new fragrance truly levels up your scent-game.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be announcing Intuition by Aramis with the incomparable Dwyane Wade,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder & Aramis. “From family to fashion to philanthropy, Dwyane is a visionary and changemaker who is the epitome of modern masculinity. Through the reimagination of Aramis and the collaboration with Dwyane, we are able to honor the brand’s incredible heritage while tapping into new consumers in the rapidly growing men’s fragrance market.”

Intuition by Aramis, a woody, green neo-fougère, will launch in August 2025 at key global retailers and will retail for $95/50ml and $130/100ml.

Wade’s inaugural Intuition campaign will debut across TV, print, digital, in-store and OOH.

About Aramis

In 1963, Aramis was created by Mrs. Estée Lauder, trailblazing entrepreneur and visionary founder of her eponymous cosmetics company, to be the most elegant men’s cologne in the world. Refined and distinctive, with a classic masculinity and sophistication that would transcend time, Aramis was the first prestige men’s fragrance to be sold in department stores around the world and quickly became an industry leader in the men’s fragrance and grooming category.

Today, Aramis Fragrance is revitalized and reimagined for a new generation.

About Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade is an entrepreneur with partnerships including Way of Wade, MISSION, Stance, BallerTV, Proudly, Versace, TMRW Sports, Wade Cellars, Thorne, and Jeeter. Wade has stakes in the Utah Jazz, Chicago Sky, Real Salt Lake, and Utah Royals ownership groups. The WY Network is Wade’s digital show and podcast network, which includes hero show Time Out where you can find unfiltered basketball, lifestyle, and cultural conversations. Founder of 59th & Prairie Entertainment, he is an executive producer of Emmy and Oscar-winning projects. He is the New York Times bestselling author of A Father First, co-authored the New York Times bestselling children’s book Shady Baby, and released his photographic memoir DWYANE in 2021. His Wade Family Foundation provides relief to marginalized communities in need. As an NBA player for sixteen seasons and primarily with the Miami Heat, he was selected as an NBA All-Star 13 times, won three NBA championships, and was named the 2006 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. He is an Olympic Gold medalist, was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history and was inducted into the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In 2024, Wade became the first Miami Heat player to receive a statue.

