S&S Activewear Signs Exclusive Agreements with vineyard vines, Marmot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&S Activewear, a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, announced the expansion of its portfolio through exclusive agreements with vineyard vines and Marmot. These additions deepen S&S's extensive retail offerings and reflect the company's continued focus on bringing customers the most sought-after apparel in the industry.

"S&S’s expanded partnership with vineyard vines and Marmot aims to keep our customers competitive," said Toby Whitmoyer, chief commercial officer at S&S Activewear. "By aligning with brands like vineyard vines and Marmot, we're not just expanding our line-up—we're helping our customers grow, differentiate, and win in their markets. This is what we mean when we talk about elevating the options we bring to the table."

vineyard vines brings a collection of laid-back, elevated styles inspired by the coastal lifestyle—from iconic polos and outerwear to bags and headwear. With this new partnership, S&S is now able to offer vineyard vines products across its entire customer base.

“At vineyard vines, we’re all about helping people live the ‘Every day should feel this good’ lifestyle,” said JoAnn Slattery, Senior Vice President Wholesale and Licensed Stores of vineyard vines. “S&S Activewear understands the importance of delivering quality and consistency—values that align closely with our own. This continued partnership allows customers across the country to access custom products that reflect the vineyard vines lifestyle, whether for their teams, events, or businesses.”

Marmot bolsters S&S's presence in the performance and outdoor category with a line of technical outerwear and gear built for serious conditions. Known for its quality and durability, Marmot is ideal for customers seeking premium products that can handle the elements—making it perfect for outdoor retailers, corporate gifting and active lifestyle programs.

For more information on S&S Activewear and its diverse selection of apparel, visit www.ssactivewear.com.

About S&S Activewear

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 100 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 4 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.

About vineyard vines, Inc.

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

About Marmot Mountain, LLC

Marmot is an award-winning, globally distributed brand of high-performance, technical clothing, apparel and equipment. Since 1974, Marmot products have been worn by climbers, skiers, mountaineers and adventurers world-wide. Marmot works with professional mountain guides, world-class athletes and expeditions—pushing the limits of product innovation and technology— pioneering what is possible in the most extreme environments on earth. For more information about Marmot, please visit www.marmot.com.