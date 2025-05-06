West Brom Building Society announces major digital transformation with Deloitte and 10x Banking

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Brom Building Society, the UK’s eighth largest building society is embarking on its digital transformation journey working with the technology team at Deloitte, the professional services firm and 10x Banking, the cloud-native meta core banking platform.

West Brom Building Society is pleased to be working with Deloitte and 10x to deliver the next stage of its digital transformation, putting the right technology in place to continue providing excellent service to its customers in a digital world. The transformation programme will ensure the business continues to meet the evolving needs of its customers, around choice, flexibility and the ability to access services in the way that suits them best.

The news comes as the building society sector prepares to mark its 250th anniversary at the 2025 Building Societies Annual Conference, highlighting the pressing need for mutuals to innovate through modernising their technology and delivering on their purpose, in a world increasingly driven by digital customer experience and AI enhanced business processes.

Jonathan Westhoff, Chief Executive Officer, West Brom Building Society said: “We chose to work with Deloitte and 10x because they understand what matters to us as a mutual – our customers. Working on this together is an exciting step forward in building the digital service and technology we want for the future. It’s based on the simple premise of helping our customers in the way that suits them best. As expectations grow and technology evolves, we want to make sure we’re right there with them, responsive and ready for what’s next in their financial lives - whether that’s buying their home or growing their savings for a more secure future.”

West Brom Building Society is the eighth largest building society in the UK and has been supporting its customers for over 175 years since it was founded in 1849. The adoption of Converge™ by Deloitte, fully integrated to 10x Banking’s platform, will enable West Brom to unify its systems on a cloud-native architecture designed for mutuals. It will enable rapid product launches and allow customers to transact as they prefer - without incurring outsized complexity, cost and risk. Converge™ by Deloitte is a modern composable accelerator designed to help banks and building societies deliver new digital capabilities at pace.

The relationship between West Brom, Deloitte and 10x Banking, encompasses a multi-phase transformation strategy, enhancing West Brom’s digital savings products, migrating existing accounts to Converge™ and the 10x platform, and unlocking greater value across its mortgage portfolio.

Jonathan Gray, UK Head of Banking Technology and Transformation at Deloitte said: “Building societies play a prominent role in the UK savings and mortgage sector, combining financial stewardship with social purpose. We’re proud to be working with West Brom Building Society and 10x Banking to facilitate the modernisation of the society’s digital capability and core systems, so that they can continue to deliver value for their 400,000+ members.”

Unlike traditional all-in-one systems, 10x’s platform lets mutuals tailor their products using a wide range of ready-made modules, which take away all of the unnecessary complexity, ideal for institutions balancing lean IT resources with the need to differentiate and innovate at scale and speed.

Antony Jenkins, Founder and CEO of 10x Banking, said: “The West Brom’s transformation is a milestone for the sector. Our meta core platform lets mutuals futureproof their operations while staying true to their purpose. As we approach the sector’s 250th anniversary, this partnership exemplifies how - with the right cloud-native core technology in place – heritage, social purpose and innovation can coexist and deliver world-class financial solutions.”

West Brom Building Society, Deloitte and 10x Banking will be attending the 2025 Building Societies Annual Conference, hosted in Birmingham between 7 and 8 May.

https://www.bsa.org.uk/events/upcoming-events/building-societies-annual-conference-2025

Notes to editors

About the West Brom

The West Brom is the UK’s eighth largest building society and is a leading provider of financial services. Proudly independent, West Brom Building Society is owned by and run for the benefit of its customers. Since its foundation in 1849, the Society’s fundamental principles have been, and remain, to offer people the opportunity to buy their own homes and save for the future.

About 10x Banking

10x Banking is a cloud-native core banking platform for financial institutions and their partners. Founded by former banking executives and built by technologists, the 10x Banking platform empowers its customers with best-in-class security, scalability and speed.

Proven across transformational deployments including Westpac, Chase and Old Mutual, 10x Banking offers banks the fastest, most cost-effective and derisked path to full cloud-native transformation through its unique ‘meta core’ approach. Its scalable, resilient, and flexible technology is built to empower financial institutions to better serve their customers and communities. 10x Banking is a B-Corp certified business with local presence in London, UK, Sydney, Australia and Singapore and is funded by a portfolio of world-class investors including BlackRock and J.P. Morgan.

For more information, visit https://www.10xbanking.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Deloitte

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

Deloitte LLP is a subsidiary of Deloitte NSE LLP, which is a member firm of DTTL, and is among the UK's leading professional services firms.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

For more information, please visit www.deloitte.co.uk.

Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.