Vitality Group Partners with Ochsner Health Plan on Innovative Medicare Advantage Engagement Solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitality officially launched its innovative Medicare Advantage (MA) engagement solution, with Ochsner Health Plan as its first client. This partnership marks a significant milestone in transforming the MA beneficiary experience and driving better health outcomes.

Vitality leverages hyper-personalization, data-driven insights, and behavioral science to amplify health plans’ efforts to delight members at each step of their health and care journey. The platform is proven to boost point solution engagement by 25% for at-risk members and preventive services by 34% for engaged members, reducing claims costs by 4%. The MA engagement solution applies these powerful capabilities in a unique operating framework designed specifically for MA enrollees and the health plans that serve them.

As the first client to embed Vitality’s Medicare Advantage (MA) engagement solution, Ochsner Health Plan—known for its commitment to high-quality care and innovative solutions—will use it to enhance support for member benefit navigation, augment their care teams’ population health initiatives, and deliver a differentiated experience to win long-term loyalty among MA beneficiaries.

"Vitality's partnership and consultative approach is a differentiator and enhances their value proposition," stated Donny Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer of Ochsner Health Plan. "Instead of offering a standardized solution that fails to consider our members’ unique needs and our health plan’s strategy and operational framework, they have collaborated with us to build an MA engagement experience that we are excited to embed into our health plan."

“Our MA engagement solution was developed hand in glove with regional payers, designed to make a demonstrable difference immediately and capitalize on long-term opportunities," said Kristin Rodriguez, Chief Product Officer at Vitality. "It is highly configurable and powers strategic priorities for MA plans, delivering on their differentiated member experience at scale."

Key Features of the Vitality Medicare Advantage (MA) engagement platform:

Onboarding Journey Launching in AEP: A comprehensive onboarding experience that educates and engages members from the start, ensuring they are well-prepared to maximize their plan benefits.

Cutting-Edge Engagement Engine: Designed to improve Stars metrics, drive encounters for accurate RAF scoring, and sustain member engagement through personalized interactions and gamified incentives.

Supplemental Benefits Integration and Compliance: Seamless integration of supplemental benefits, including flex cards, to enhance member satisfaction and reduce administrative burden by helping meet reporting requirements and facilitating mid-year outreach.

"Vitality has a thirty-year track record of generating sustained engagement and driving behavior change that meaningfully shifts the health risk of covered populations,” said Vitality's CEO Maia Surmava. "By leveraging Vitality’s applied actuarial and behavioral science via our engagement engine, MA plans can more effectively support members throughout their health and care journeys, ensuring they take the most impactful actions for their health.”

Expanding Reach in 2025 and 2026

Vitality plans to introduce additional Medicare Advantage plans in 2025 and 2026, further expanding its impact on the Medicare Advantage market.

About Vitality U.S.

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, AI, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. As one of the largest health and wellbeing companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 35 million people in 41 markets globally engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com.

About Ochsner Health Plan

Ochsner Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage plan designed to help members achieve their health goals while enjoying rich benefits that go beyond Original Medicare. It is owned by Ochsner Health, the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, which delivers expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers.