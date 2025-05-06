Insurance Leaders Partner with OutSystems to Modernize Application Development and Enhance Digital Experiences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resolution Life, Gen Re and another leading insurer in the U.S. shared their experiences of partnering with OutSystems to execute successful digital transformation initiatives at key industry conferences, including InsurTech NY and IDC Digital Experience Summit. Gen Re will also discuss its work with OutSystems at the upcoming NextGen Finance Transformation Summit on June 24.

Insurance providers with a legacy of growth and customer satisfaction may struggle with the legacy technology in their business, which persists over years of operation. These technologies can pose an enduring challenge to insurance providers’ digital transformation efforts: they are deeply embedded in operations, yet increasingly difficult and costly to maintain. Meanwhile, off-the-shelf solutions that can be purchased to solve insurance industry needs are often too general to meet specific end user needs. At these leading industry events, Resolution Life and Gen Re discussed how OutSystems AI-powered low-code platform supported their ability to achieve meaningful business-driven outcomes in their digital transformation journeys:

Resolution Life partnered with OutSystems to create a holistic digital experience for customers and its back office workforce with the launch of a customer service portal in seven months and a customer-facing portal in just five months. The new platforms achieved an impressive 80% satisfaction rating, showcasing the success of Resolution Life’s unified digital experience transformation.

“As our business needs evolve, it’s critical for our IT teams to evolve our application development strategy,” said Ivan Palhegyi, Head of Transformation at Gen Re. “Using OutSystems, our IT teams created a future-ready architecture that can support the complexities of our global business operation and enable the delivery of custom, mission-critical applications that create differentiation.”

OutSystems enables life, property and casualty (P&C), and health insurers, as well as third-party administrators (TPAs) and reinsurers, to build fit-for-purpose experiences and API-driven ecosystems. With OutSystems AI-powered low-code platform, insurers can automate processes and modernize legacy tech faster, leveraging their existing IT and development teams, and with less risk and complexity.

“For time-tested insurers, innovation is imperative yet legacy modernization initiatives can feel like impossible projects,” said Andy Pemberton, Chief Revenue Officer at OutSystems. “Our enterprise-grade, AI-powered low-code platform supports insurers like Resolution Life and Gen Re in gaining the competitive edge required in a digital-first world, no matter what existing technology or access to development talent they have in-house.”

