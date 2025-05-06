Republic Bank Seeks to Elevate Identity With New Partner, Expand Exposure in Multiple Markets

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic” or the “Bank”) is proud to announce its new full-service marketing partner, BUNTIN. The advertising agency will lead all strategy, media and creative efforts, while strategic communications and public relations efforts will remain with longtime partner, C2 Strategic Communications.

“We’re excited to welcome BUNTIN to the Republic Bank family as well as to continue our strong partnership with C2 Strategic,” said Courtney Eder, Republic Bank Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. “In collaboration with these creative, industry-leading minds, we’ll work together to elevate Republic’s brand identity and amplify the Bank’s community engagement in Louisville and across all of the markets we serve, including Nashville, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, Lexington and Tampa.”

Founded in 1972, BUNTIN is a fiercely independent agency that specializes in building Brand Conviction as a tool for achieving disproportionate business results for clients. For more than 50 years, BUNTIN has created and managed visionary campaigns for brands like SERVPRO, Trex, Kentucky Lottery Corporation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and more.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Republic Bank – a brand that shares our Conviction for innovation and community impact,” said Jeffrey Buntin Jr., CEO of BUNTIN. “Their team is among the most energetic and forward-thinking in the industry, and together, we’re committed to helping their customers thrive across a rapidly expanding market footprint. It’s an honor to add Republic Bank to our long legacy of Louisville-based partnerships.”

As part of Republic Bank’s external communications strategy, the Bank will continue to seek the expertise of C2 Strategic Communications. The strategic communications firm – with offices in Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis and Nashville – has provided critical counsel, public relations strategy and execution, event planning and creative support for Republic, its executives and all the Bank’s markets since 2020.

“Republic Bank is an incredible partner, and our team greatly values the relationships and trust we’ve built with Republic leadership and team members,” said Chad Carlton, founder and CEO of C2 Strategic Communications. “Working in tandem with BUNTIN, we are confident that we can further drive home Republic Bank’s mission to enable its clients, company, associates and the communities it serves to thrive.”

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 47 banking centers in communities within five metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”) across five states: 22 banking centers located within the Louisville MSA in Louisville, Prospect, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville in Kentucky, and Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany in Indiana; six banking centers within the Lexington MSA in Georgetown and Lexington in Kentucky; eight banking centers within the Cincinnati MSA in Cincinnati and West Chester in Ohio, and Bellevue, Covington, Crestview Hills, and Florence in Kentucky; seven banking centers within the Tampa MSA in Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, and Tampa in Florida; and four banking centers within the Nashville MSA in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Spring Hill, Tennessee. In addition, Republic Bank Finance has one loan production office in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bank offers online banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and as of March 31, 2025, had approximately $7.1 billion in total assets. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

About BUNTIN

BUNTIN is a full-service advertising agency that uses Brand Conviction to achieve disproportionate business results for clients. Services include Strategy, Creative, Media Planning & Buying, Digital, Social, and Data & Analytics. Headquartered in Nashville, BUNTIN is among the leading independent agencies and an ADWEEK-recognized “Top U.S. Shop.” In addition to its work with corporate clients, the agency operates a cause-branding division called AdHope that assists organizations in maximizing their social value through “great work that does good in our world.” To learn more, visit buntingroup.com or @TheBuntinGroup on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About C2 Strategic Communications

C2 Strategic Communications is the region’s leading full-service strategic communications firm with offices in Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis and Nashville. Since 2011, C2 Strategic has served as the communications partner for some of the region’s most prominent and fastest-growing companies, nonprofits and public agencies across sectors including transportation, infrastructure, health care, government, education, real estate and economic development. C2 Strategic specializes in connecting clients with the right audiences at the right time — delivering insight, strategy and results that move people and organizations forward. Learn more at c2strategic.com and by connecting with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.