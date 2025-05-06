MyVenue Announces Strategic and Investment Partnership With Greater Sum Ventures, SaaS Growth Specialist Family Office

ADELAIDE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide leader in event venue point-of-sale (POS) technology, MyVenue, has signed a partnership and majority investment by family office and growth equity firm, Greater Sum Ventures (GSV). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The partnership offers MyVenue additional capital and specialized resources to accelerate global growth and R&D initiatives, and fuel its in-house software development and leadership teams.

Importantly, CEO Tim Stollznow and MyVenue’s deeply experienced executives will continue to spearhead operations.

Founded in 2020, MyVenue’s fast and intuitive POS solution powers billions of dollars in credit card transactions annually at 190+ of the world’s most iconic and culturally significant sports and entertainment venues, including Dodger Stadium, Little Caesars Arena, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, host venue of the 2028 Olympics.

GSV leverages its entrepreneurial roots and investing experience to supercharge game-changing technology companies.

“We’re impressed with MyVenue’s fast, scalable point-of-sale technology that’s improved guest experiences and helped venue operators maximize their sales revenue,” said Ross Croley, CEO and founder of GSV. “With significant commercial momentum and a strong financial profile, MyVenue has exciting growth opportunities ahead.”

Tim Stollznow, CEO of MyVenue, added: “As sports teams and event venues seek to enhance all facets of operations and profitability, MyVenue is delivering powerful solutions that provide greater versatility. This investment amplifies our ability to meet the market’s growing needs through advanced technology and support capabilities. We’re excited by GSV’s confidence and partnership as we extend our next-generation products to more venues globally.”

MyVenue’s comprehensive solution includes hardware-agnostic POS, queue-busting technology like mobile ordering, self-service kiosk, and in-seat POS; an online suite catering portal, and an event-driven back office with real-time dashboards, reports, and inventory management.

The project was facilitated through Atlanta-based financial advisors TI Partners, and supported by lead counsel Kain Lawyers and corporate accountants William Buck.

About MyVenue

MyVenue is the award-winning cloud-based point-of-sale solution elevating POS operations for sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues that sell food, beverages, memorabilia, and merchandise. Its solution features hardware-agnostic POS software, mobile ordering, suite catering ordering portal, and a back office with real-time reports, dashboards, system configuration, and inventory management. For more information, visit myvenue.com.

About Greater Sum Ventures

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and strong operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit GreaterSumVentures.com.