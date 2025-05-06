Vibrint and Invary Join Forces to Advance Kernel-Level Zero Trust Solutions

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vibrint, a leading innovator in defense technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Invary to deliver a breakthrough Zero Trust solution designed specifically for national security and defense environments. Invary is a pioneer in runtime integrity solutions, and its collaboration with Vibrint focuses on embedding Zero Trust principles at the kernel level to defend against zero-day threats and enhance mission system resilience for federal customers.

“Zero trust needs to extend below the operating system to truly defend against today’s most advanced threats.” -- Tom Lash, CEO of Vibrint. Share

“Zero trust needs to extend below the operating system to truly defend against today’s most advanced threats,” said Tom Lash, CEO of Vibrint. “Through this collaboration with Invary, we’re delivering runtime monitoring at the foundational level of mission systems, ensuring operational integrity and protecting our customers where it matters most.”

Built for highly sensitive, multidomain mission environments, the solution integrates Vibrint’s secure enterprise architecture with Invary’s real-time Kernel Integrity Measurement (KIM) technology. This runtime integrity solution, developed for and proven by a federal national security agency customer and now licensed for broader use, continuously monitors system behavior at the core, ensuring that the OS is uncompromised — a critical advancement where traditional perimeter- and OS-level security models fall short.

How It Works

Traditional cybersecurity tools assume the underlying OS is trustworthy — a critical vulnerability exploited by sophisticated adversaries. The Vibrint solution with Invary flips this model by continuously verifying system behavior at runtime through real-time kernel monitoring, enabling immediate detection and response to unauthorized changes or malware before they escalate.

The integrated solution offers:

Real-time threat detection at the kernel level with no performance disruption

at the kernel level with no performance disruption Remote attestation to verify system trustworthiness across complex, distributed environments

to verify system trustworthiness across complex, distributed environments Hardware-enforced isolation leveraging AMD technologies to protect sensitive data and processes

leveraging AMD technologies to protect sensitive data and processes Support for air-gapped and on-premises deployments where maximum security is required

“We are redefining the foundation of trust by ensuring that mission systems are not just secured — they are verifiably behaving as intended at all times,” said Jason Rogers, CEO of Invary. “This is the level of Zero Trust assurance that national security demands.”

Get the White Paper

Learn more about how Vibrint and Invary are advancing zero trust from the core out by reading Unbreakable Trust: Delivering a Kernel-Level Zero Trust Solution for Mission-Critical Defense Systems.

About Vibrint

Vibrint helps national security customers Make the Right Call, sustaining mission advantage at the forefront of intelligence gathering and analysis. Our teams of technologists, analysts and mission specialists pursue innovation in high-performance computing, SIGINT research and analysis, software and systems development, and mission resilience. The systems we create and the services we provide enhance our customers’ capacity and capability for harvesting and harnessing data, enhancing the quality and speed of mission-critical decisions. Within our Collaboration Lab environment, we leverage our technical expertise to explore future capabilities vital to the U.S. national security mission. Vibrint is based in Annapolis Junction, Maryland. Find us at www.vibrint.com and @Vibrint on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Invary

Invary delivers industry-leading Runtime Integrity solutions that ensure the security and confidentiality of critical systems. Built on NSA-licensed technology, Invary provides comprehensive protection for Linux, Windows, eBPF and Trusted Execution Environments. By continuously verifying runtime integrity, Invary safeguards systems against tampering and advanced threats, enabling Zero Trust Architectures across federal and commercial sectors. For more information, visit www.invary.com.