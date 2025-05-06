xAI, TWG Global and Palantir Unite to Redefine Financial Services through Enterprise AI

SAN FRANCISCO & DENVER & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, xAI, TWG Global and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced a collaboration that commits to redefining how financial service providers of all sizes can successfully adopt AI and scale the technology across the entire enterprise to drive long-term market competitiveness and unlock unprecedented value creation.

"Palantir is proud to partner with xAI and TWG Global to revolutionize AI adoption in the financial services industry," said Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies. “Some of the West's most critical institutions are spending too much time navigating cobbled-together systems and not enough time leveraging the transformative power of AI to unlock enormous growth. Placing AI at the core of operations empowers these companies to drive faster, more meaningful outcomes for customers and—consequently—generate far greater value for society."

CEOs across industries understand that implementing AI as a core business strategy is no longer optional. It is vital for survival in today’s competitive market. However, 74% of companies remain stuck in the proof-of-concept phase and fail to achieve meaningful returns.

“AI has the potential to make the 21st century the most productive time in human history,” said Mark Walter, Chairman and CEO of TWG Global. “However, to achieve this, there needs to be a significant shift in how we approach AI integration. Namely, it needs to be managed by the very highest levels of the C-suite rather than siloed in a business’s technology group where it has traditionally resided.”

Together, the partnership will build an offering that bridges the critical gap that has failed enterprises in the past by combining business objectives with an AI-first strategy. The team will partner with enterprise CEOs to develop and deploy a workforce of hundreds of thousands of AI agents that will redefine how businesses operate.

“Our partnership is designed to deliver an AI solution that integrates into an organization's workflow and data streams, providing contextual intelligence that drives measurable business impact that is reflected in a company’s P&L,” said Thomas Tull, Co-Chairman of TWG Global. “We believe the future of financial services lies in the hands of employees armed with the right AI technology. By combining TWG Global's operational expertise with Palantir and xAI's world-class platform and reasoning intelligence, we’re driving a ground swell of productivity and efficiency while transforming complex, bloated, legacy processes that have limited business agility in the past. The result is a turbocharged workforce that is a game changer for businesses and consumers, establishing new benchmarks for speed and efficiency."

Leveraging the coalition’s combined deep expertise in operations, transformation, infrastructure and advanced modelling, the offering will make transformative AI accessible to every organization through a scalable, easy-to-deploy suite of turnkey solutions. The types of products offered through the collaboration include:

Governance Foundation: data readiness, security infrastructure, and governance frameworks including large scale agent orchestration

Agent Suite: industry-tuned AI to boost productivity, democratize knowledge, and enable outcome-oriented innovation

Agentic Workforce: modular AI agents tailored to specific business processes, deep focus on orchestration across & between functions to deliver measurable outcomes from revenue generation to cost reduction

TWG Global will spearhead the implementation efforts, working directly with CEOs and Chief AI leaders to design and deploy AI-driven solutions that employ AI agents operating as a dynamic, assistive workforce with military-grade security that can enhance operational capacity, enter into new markets previously unobtainable, and continually challenge the status quo. Results from implementation are ideally realized in as little as ninety days. This rapid approach to delivering concrete outcomes from the onset helps drive wider adoption and set up financial services institutions to take leading positions in their transformation efforts.

Unlike other AI providers that rely on per-seat licensing or headcount margin, the partnership will operate on an outcome-based business model. By aligning success with measurable outcomes, the partnership and its offering are a true business ally, sharing in the success as companies achieve transformative results.

xAI, Palantir, and TWG Global have created an offering that is transformative and differentiated from anything that exists in the market. The approach, which leverages xAI’s state-of-the-art models and Colossus supercomputer, will help supercharge the workforce and drive profound industry change.

The offering has been developed by TWG Global over the past year under the direction of Drew Cukor, TWG Global's Head of Data and Analytics, who previously developed best-in-class AI programs within the US Military and at JP Morgan. Its rapid adoption within the TWG Global portfolio is demonstrating its immense potential. xAI’s inclusion in the coalition will aim to create faster, more dramatic outcomes, with many more partners.

“While AI has a ton of promise, we are stuck in the ‘agentic tech debt bubble,’ a vicious cycle where pressure to stay ahead leads to rushed investments, ballooning headcount and a complex web of disjointed solutions that cannot create real value,” said Cukor. “These investments are hard to unwind, but there is a window right now to change course and develop new ways to work with AI to revolutionize businesses and turbocharge economies. This is a truly exciting time, and our tri-partnership is prepared to help lead the path forward.”

TWG Global operates and invests in businesses with untapped potential and guides them to new levels of growth. For additional information, visit: twgglobal.com

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

xAI is a foundation model lab building AI to help humanity understand the universe.

