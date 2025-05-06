Penguin Solutions Signs Agreement with CDW Expanding Customer Reach for AI Infrastructure Offerings

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penguin Solutions, Inc. (Penguin Solutions, Nasdaq: PENG) today announced a new strategic agreement with CDW, which will make the full portfolio of Penguin Solutions’ AI infrastructure offerings available to CDW’s customer base. Penguin Solutions’ OriginAI® factory infrastructure solution and its unique set of management software tools and services provide the foundation to design, build, deploy and manage GPU clusters and drive AI success for companies of any size in any industry.

The comprehensive suite includes Penguin Solutions’ servers, ICE ClusterWare™ management software that controls GPU clusters and peripheral elements from a user-friendly dashboard, along with expert services to optimize processes. Furthermore, Penguin Solutions’ software and services interoperate with infrastructure from other providers, delivering critical optionality to end customers. Additionally, CDW can sell the complete solution or individual components -- meaning CDW can leverage Penguin’s domain expertise to deliver AI solutions to customers with all levels of IT capabilities and requirements.

“As organizations of all sizes across all industries consider their AI goals, a critical step is simplifying the engagement process—exactly what our comprehensive, flexible OriginAI® solutions and expert services enable,” said Dave Osborne, SVP of Alliances and Partnerships for Penguin Solutions. “Aligning with a partner the size and scale of CDW will bring our best-in-class solutions and expertise to a broader customer base. Whether customers have existing AI infrastructure or are just starting out, we’re enabling organizations to successfully deploy AI.”

“As we continue to expand our Data and AI practice, Penguin Solutions is an ideal partner that provides the expertise and proven solutions our customers need to succeed in their AI projects,” said Adam Weiss, vice president of financial services for CDW. “This product suite and the resources the Penguin team provides is especially compelling as it relates to unlocking the many benefits of high-performance computing for CDW customers across the broad spectrum of industries we serve.”

AI offerings from Penguin Solutions are built on more than 25 years of HPC experience and 2 billion hours of GPU runtime data across the nearly 100,000 GPUs deployed and managed by Penguin Solutions. The OriginAI® solution achieves optimized infrastructure availability by leveraging proven reference architectures, predictive analytics and best in class services to reduce implementation risks, accelerate time to value, and enhance performance.

