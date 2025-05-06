Kinetic Partners with Chilton Auto Body to Launch New Digital Repair Hub in the San Francisco Bay Area

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic, an automotive infrastructure company that delivers digital repair and servicing for modern vehicles through its growing network of service hubs, today announced it has partnered with Chilton Auto Body, one of the Bay Area’s most respected collision repair networks, with 20 locations across Northern California. As part of the new partnership, Kinetic will open its first Kinetic Hub in the Bay Area, a 10,000-square-foot facility located at 171 Industrial Road in San Carlos, which will initially serve customers from five Chilton Auto Body locations.

“Our team is excited to collaborate with Kinetic to elevate the service capabilities of our repair centers,” said Mike Chilton, CEO of Chilton Auto Body. “Kinetic brings a unique mix of cutting-edge technology and operational excellence that will help us continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers. We look forward to growing this partnership and offering access to the most advanced digital repair capabilities in the industry.”

At the new San Carlos Hub, Kinetic’s certified technicians will use proprietary AI, computer vision, and robotics to expedite the calibration, repair, and maintenance of EVs, AVs, and other digitally complex vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The Hub is AAA certified and received official certification by Rivian, making it one of the few locations in the region authorized to repair and recalibrate Rivian vehicles to manufacturer standards.

“Chilton Auto Body has a 50-year history of providing excellent service to drivers in the Bay Area, and we’re proud to partner with Mike Chilton and his team to bring our advanced digital repair capabilities to their operations,” said Nikhil Naikal, CEO and Co-founder of Kinetic. “Our expansion into Northern California is the next step in fulfilling our mission to bring speed, precision and digital sophistication to modern vehicle repair.”

The new hub strengthens Kinetic’s national footprint, which already includes facilities in Southern California, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. Kinetic continues to build the infrastructure needed to support the future of vehicle repair, particularly for electric, autonomous and ADAS-equipped vehicles.

Kinetic and Chilton Auto Body will celebrate the grand opening of the new Kinetic Hub on May 6, bringing together partners, automotive professionals and community leaders. The celebration will feature a Kinetic presentation, lunch and live demonstrations.

ABOUT KINETIC

Kinetic is an automotive infrastructure company that delivers effortless digital repair for modern vehicles, including EVs, AVs and PHEVs. The company’s certified technicians leverage Kinetic’s proprietary AI, computer vision and robotics to provide precise and efficient digital repair of modern vehicles for the automotive aftermarket. Kinetic is accelerating the EV transition by providing the infrastructure required for mainstream repair and service and is a catalyst for a connected EV ecosystem and aftermarket. Founded in September 2021 by Nikhil Naikal and Sander Marques, Kinetic is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. For more information, visit Kinetic.auto.

ABOUT CHILTON AUTO BODY

For over 50 years, Chilton Auto Body has been a trusted leader in collision repair, with a growing network of 20 locations across California. Our reputation is built on craftsmanship, restoring everything from cosmetic dents to major structural damage with factory-level precision. As California’s first Tesla-certified body shop and a pioneer in electric vehicle repair, we lead in modern automotive innovation. Our certified technicians follow rigorous manufacturer standards through every step of the repair process, while our insurance specialists streamline claims. We back our work with a limited lifetime warranty on workmanship and paint. So the next time you're in an accident and unsure who to trust, call Chilton Auto Body and let us turn your cloudy day into a sunny one! For more information, visit www.chiltonautobody.com.