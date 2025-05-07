Campus Ivy, CourseKey, and Verity IQ Unite to Form Portico: A Student Empowerment Platform for Career Education

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the official launch of Portico, a groundbreaking education technology platform that integrates the strengths of Campus Ivy, CourseKey, and Verity IQ into a unified ecosystem designed to support career-focused institutions and their students.

With skilled labor more in demand than ever, Portico emerges as an all-in-one or a la carte software platform for career education providers. Backed by a team of experts, they're poised to help schools better recruit, retain, and place learners into jobs. Share

Portico empowers schools to navigate the complexities of financial aid, admissions, retention, and operations with cutting-edge technology, removing administrative burdens and enabling better student outcomes.

“In today’s education landscape, institutions need a partner that understands the unique challenges of workforce-driven learning, from financial aid compliance to real-time student engagement,” said Doug Kaplan, CEO of Portico. “By bringing together the expertise of Campus Ivy, CourseKey, and Verity IQ, we are delivering the industry’s first truly integrated platform for career education success.”

A Unified Approach to Student Success

Portico’s platform is purpose-built for career-focused schools, trade programs, and non-traditional education providers, offering:

Financial Aid Software – Automated compliance and funding processes for seamless student financing.

– Automated compliance and funding processes for seamless student financing. A Student Information System (SIS) – The one-stop-shop solution streamlining enrollment, retention, and reporting.

– The one-stop-shop solution streamlining enrollment, retention, and reporting. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) – A dream for admissions and enrollment teams to unify communications, work efficiently, and improve student engagement.

– A dream for admissions and enrollment teams to unify communications, work efficiently, and improve student engagement. Document Management – Replace manual paperwork with digital workflows that are flexible, compliant, and efficient.

– Replace manual paperwork with digital workflows that are flexible, compliant, and efficient. Attendance & Skills Tracking – A student mobile app gives learners real-time access to attendance, assignments, schedules, and skills progress while equipping staff with an intuitive web portal to help drive results.

A student mobile app gives learners real-time access to attendance, assignments, schedules, and skills progress while equipping staff with an intuitive web portal to help drive results. Interventions – Automated nudges that proactively help students stay on track for graduation.

– Automated nudges that proactively help students stay on track for graduation. Payments – Simplified tuition management and payment processing through a mobile-first design experience.

– Simplified tuition management and payment processing through a mobile-first design experience. Financial Aid Services – Scalable financial aid support for career schools; providing seasoned professionals to help boost compliance and efficiency.

Transforming the Industry

With data-driven insights, automation, and a student-first approach, Portico is redefining the way institutions manage, track, and support learners from here to career.

“As schools work to meet the needs of today’s learners, technology must evolve to support outcomes, not just operations,” said Daphne Dor-Ner, Chief Product Officer at Portico. “Our platform delivers intelligent, student-centered solutions that drive success, while ensuring institutions remain compliant, efficient, and scalable.”

Join Us in Shaping the Future of Education

As part of its official launch, Portico will be unveiling its solutions at their inaugural user conference, Momentum 2025, in Hollywood, Florida from May 19-21. Industry professionals are invited to glean insights through compelling keynote and breakout sessions, get hands-on user training, and network with peers in the spirit of driving momentum in the career education sector – ultimately helping students get from here to career.

For more information about Portico, visit porticoedu.com or follow Portico on LinkedIn.