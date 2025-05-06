Resecurity to Exhibit at GISEC Global 2025 in Strategic Partnership with EMT Distribution

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in GISEC Global 2025, the largest and most impactful cybersecurity exhibition in the Middle East and Africa. The event will take place from May 6 to 8, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, Resecurity will exhibit alongside EMT Distribution, a premier value-added distributor and Gold Sponsor of GISEC Global 2025. Together, the two companies will present their latest cybersecurity innovations and joint initiatives to strengthen digital defense across government, enterprise, and critical infrastructure sectors.

GISEC Global serves as a central hub for cybersecurity innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. It is expected to attract over 750 exhibiting brands and more than 25,000 professionals from 160 countries. The event brings together global industry leaders, national cybersecurity agencies, and solution providers to address the most pressing cyber threats facing the region and the world.

At the event, Resecurity will showcase its most recent advancements in:

Cyber Threat Intelligence

Digital Risk Monitoring

Brand and Identity Protection

Real-Time Fraud Prevention

These solutions are designed to help organizations detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats proactively. They support risk mitigation, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

As part of a featured experience at GISEC, Resecurity and EMT Distribution will participate in the Cyber Escape Room, a collaborative initiative launched with the UAE Cyber Security Council and Dubai World Trade Centre. This immersive and gamified activity simulates real-world cyberattack scenarios, allowing participants to test their detection and response capabilities in a controlled environment.

“We are excited to return to GISEC Global and collaborate with EMT Distribution to showcase our latest cybersecurity solutions,” said Ahmad Halabi, Managing Director of Resecurity (MENA). “Our joint efforts aim to provide attendees with valuable insights and practical experiences that highlight the importance of proactive cybersecurity strategies.”

“Cybersecurity has become a national priority in the region. At EMT, we are proud to partner with Resecurity to bring forward-thinking solutions and educational experiences like the Cyber Escape Room to GISEC,” said Mo Mobasseri, CEO of EMT Distribution. “We believe this collaboration will empower attendees to better understand the threat landscape and prepare for what’s ahead.”

Visitors are invited to meet the Resecurity and EMT Distribution teams at Stand B145 to explore their cybersecurity offerings and experience the Cyber Escape Room firsthand.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. As a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About EMT Distribution

EMT Distribution, a member of the EMT Group, is a value-added distributor specializing in cybersecurity and IT management solutions across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. EMT partners with world-class technology vendors to provide enterprises and government entities with cutting-edge tools and trusted support in their cybersecurity strategy. Website: https://emtmeta.com