Mediacom Communications and CSG Usher in the Next Era of Customer Retention, Celebrating Nearly 30 Years Together

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications, the fifth largest cable provider in the United States, leads with a customer-centric approach, meeting market needs with future-ready solutions. To continue to deliver empathetic, effortless experiences, Mediacom and CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today extend their nearly 30-year relationship by five years. This extension enables Mediacom to swiftly bring new innovations to the market, grow customer lifetime value and build sustainable growth momentum.

“Today’s consumers and businesses expect faster and more reliable connectivity, as well as intuitive digital experiences,” said Tapan Dandnaik, SVP of Operations, Product Strategy and Consumer Experience at Mediacom. “As we expand the reach of one of rural America’s most robust multi-gig broadband platforms, we trust CSG to help us deliver seamless, effortless service that makes our customers feel truly valued. These enhancements ensure that rural households and businesses gain access to cutting-edge broadband technology, positioning Mediacom to proactively address evolving connectivity demands and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

CSG’s solutions help Mediacom deliver consistent experiences that build loyalty and long-term value throughout the customer lifecycle. With a unified view across all touchpoints and business lines, Mediacom can anticipate customer needs, bring new offerings to the market faster and create more relevant, personalized interactions. In turn, customer-first optimizations drive tangible business value: improved order accuracy, proactive bill explanations and stronger data security reduce churn risk, decrease call volumes and drive on-time payments. This foundation positions Mediacom to meet and exceed expectations today and in the future with clear, connected experiences.

“In a fierce market, service providers need to do it all—wow and win new subscribers with innovative offerings while deepening trust with existing subscribers,” said Mike Woods, EVP and President, North America Communications, Media and Technology, CSG. “Mediacom is a standout example of a provider that balances innovation with empathetic customer care. It’s rewarding to work with a brand that shares CSG’s people-first culture and passion for exceptional customer experiences. That’s why our relationship has endured since just two years after Mediacom was founded in 1995.”

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.