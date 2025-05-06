CareAcademy Announces Innovative Research Initiative with the Center for Community Health & Evaluation of Kaiser Permanente Washington to Evaluate Impact of Caregiver Training on Health Outcomes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareAcademy, the leading provider of caregiver training and compliance technology, is proud to announce a collaborative research project with the Center for Community Health and Evaluation (CCHE). This initiative will evaluate CareAcademy’s newly developed Safety Specialist Certificate Program (SSCP) and its impact on caregiver confidence, patient outcomes, and healthcare cost savings.

CCHE, known for its rigorous yet practical evaluation methods, brings decades of experience in health-related program assessments across the United States. Their mission to improve community health aligns seamlessly with CareAcademy’s commitment to empowering caregivers and enhancing care delivery.

The SSCP training intervention combines existing CareAcademy modules with a focus on increasing medication adherence and reducing rehospitalizations among persons receiving care (PRC). While CareAcademy’s data shows that caregivers report heightened confidence after training, this study will be the first formal evaluation to measure the program's impact on PRC outcomes.

Helen Adeosun, CEO of CareAcademy, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “At CareAcademy, we believe in the transformative power of education for caregivers. This research will provide valuable insights into how our training directly improves patient care and health outcomes. This new information is a game changer for our entire industry and elevates the value of caregivers enabling health.

Partnering with CCHE allows us to take a critical step forward in demonstrating the measurable impact of caregiver education.”

Maggie Smith, Director at CCHE, added “We are excited to collaborate with CareAcademy on this important evaluation. Caregiver training plays a vital role in supporting community health, and this evaluation will help us understand how structured education programs can enhance caregiver effectiveness and improve health outcomes for patients across diverse care settings.”

The evaluation, slated for implementation this year, will engage CareAcademy’s key partner, Sharecare, which connects families nationwide with caregivers through its tech-enabled home care services. CCHE’s research will include:

Caregiver Experience and Outcomes: Understanding how caregivers perceive the SSCP training and its effects on their professional confidence, stress levels, and job satisfaction.

Patient Outcomes: Assessing PRC health outcomes, including hospital readmission rates, medication adherence, and overall quality of life.

Cost Savings: Modeling potential long-term cost savings through improved patient health outcomes.

About CCHE

The Center for Community Health and Evaluation (CCHE), part of Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, designs and evaluates health-related programs and initiatives across the United States. CCHE’s mission is to improve the health of communities with collaborative approaches to planning, assessment, and evaluation.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy is a leading care enablement platform dedicated to transforming caregiver education and empowering caregivers to deliver exceptional health outcomes. By offering compliance and audit automation technology, actionable analytics, and streamlined training management of an engaging content library, CareAcademy is accelerating the world’s transition to a caregiver-centric healthcare system. Founded in 2016 and based in Boston, CareAcademy has trained more than 800,000 caregivers and is trusted by more than 2,000 home care, home health, senior living, and hospice providers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.careacademy.com.