Data is revolutionizing agriculture by enabling better decisions

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhanced connectivity in agriculture is predicted to add more than $500 billion to global gross domestic product by the end of the decade, according to the consultancy McKinsey. Sophisticated digital tools – such as sensors, drones and data analytics – are enabling new levels of precision agriculture, optimized resource use and improved decision-making, empowering farmers and transforming the sustainability of agriculture. Farm operations at the leading edge of this technology transformation are positioning themselves to thrive in this connectivity-driven future.

.@Syngenta and @AlDahraHolding are partnering to deploy Cropwise®️ Operations across 220,000+ acres in Romania, Serbia, Egypt & Morocco. Share

Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation, and Al Dahra, a multinational agribusiness stewarding 400,000 acres of sustainable irrigated farmland with active operations across six continents, have announced a strategic partnership to implement Syngenta’s digital farm management solutions across more than 220,000 acres of Al Dahra farms in Romania, Serbia, Egypt and Morocco. This collaboration aims to advance sustainable agriculture at scale and enhance productivity across key regions.

By implementing Syngenta’s Cropwise® Operations, Al Dahra will be able to centralize farm data across its operations in multiple countries and production sites and optimize its farm management decisions – from the individual field level to across its entire operations. Through the collaboration, Al Dahra aims to improve the sustainability of its agricultural operations, ensure long-term productivity and secure its feed supply.

Syngenta’s Cropwise® Operations is an all-in-one platform integrating modules for agronomic, financial, and administrative farm management, which will be integrated with Al Dahra’s existing digital tools. Real-time data will enable Al Dahra’s farm managers to quickly respond to emerging pest or disease situations, better manage water usage and irrigation efficiency, and to optimize and target their seed, fertilizer and agricultural input use.

Cropwise® Operations has been fully integrated into Al-Dahra’s complex IT solutions landscape, enabling the implementation of unified corporate standards across the entire agro-holiding. As a result, all business units now use the same templates, classifiers and metrics, allowing for consistent and compatible managerial reporting.

Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Syngenta Group, said: “Our Cropwise® Operations platform represents a significant leap forward in digital agriculture. By partnering with Al Dahra, we're demonstrating how data-driven insights can transform large-scale farming operations across diverse geographies. This partnership not only revolutionizes farm management and optimizes yields but also sets a new global standard for sustainable, data-driven farming.” Cropwise® digitally connects 70 million hectares of farmland at present.

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO at Al Dahra, said: "At Al Dahra, we're always looking for ways to push the industry forward through innovation. Our vision for the future is clear: a smart, digital infrastructure that works for us, cutting down on manual data entry and giving our employees more time to focus on what really matters. One of our biggest goals is to automate reporting as much as possible, ensuring real-time insights into everything happening on our farms. To make that vision a reality we needed the right partner, and Cropwise® Operations stood out as the perfect fit for taking our farm management to the next level."

Syngenta’s Cropwise® Operations is being utilized for:

Field Monitoring and Analysis

Real-time satellite monitoring of plant health and crop conditions.

Multiple vegetation indices analysis (NDVI, NDMI, NDWI).

Early problem detection through advanced scouting functionalities.

Private weather station networks providing hyperlocal forecasting.

Comprehensive soil data collection and analysis.

Farm Operations Management

Comprehensive data integration from satellites, machinery, weather, irrigation stations, and sensors.

Complex data analysis to interpret patterns and predict crop yields.

Decision support tools for optimizing pesticide and fertilizer applications.

Seasonal planning and detailed record-keeping of all agricultural operations.

Trial management system for monitoring and analyzing field experiments.

Resource Optimization

Tracking of fuel consumption and maintenance schedules.

Variable Rate Application support.

Streamlined and digitalized documentation processes.

Inventory management and production costs tracking.

Fleet management including maintenance activities, machinery repairs, and routine check-ups.

Advanced Equipment Integration

Seamless integration with John Deere Operations Center.

Compatible with Trimble, Claas, and Safe Fleet systems.

Automated data transfer from field equipment to central management platform.

Real-time equipment status monitoring and performance optimization.

Sustainability Initiatives

Implementation of Best Management Practices.

Monitoring of soil health indicators.

Water management through precision irrigation techniques.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world’s population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram & X.

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, with over 400 thousand acres of agricultural land in Egypt, Romania, Serbia, USA, and other countries, specialized in cultivation, production and trading of nearly 3 million tons of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tons of animal feed. Serving a large customer base from Commercial enterprises to Government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.aldahra.com.

Syngenta’s Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as ‘expect’, ‘would’, ‘will’, ‘potential’, ‘plans’, ‘prospects’, ‘estimated’, ‘aiming’, ‘on track’ and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2025 Syngenta. Rosentalstrasse 67, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.