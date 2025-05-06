Greater Sum Ventures Makes Majority Investment in MyVenue, a Premier Point-of-Sale Solution for Sports and Entertainment Venues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrepreneurial family office and growth equity firm Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) today announced its majority investment in MyVenue, a worldwide leader in event venue point-of-sale (POS) technology. MyVenue’s fast and intuitive solution processes billions of dollars in credit card sales annually at some of the world’s most iconic and culturally significant sports and entertainment venues. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Purpose-built for venues selling food, beverages, memorabilia, and merchandise, MyVenue’s POS solution unlocks operational efficiencies and sales growth via a seamless ordering experience. The award-winning, cloud-based technology is utilized by stadiums, arenas, and hospitality venues across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific region, including Dodger Stadium, Little Caesars Arena, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, host venue of the 2028 Olympics.

The funding provides MyVenue additional capital and specialized resources to accelerate global growth and R&D initiatives. The company, launched in 2020, will continue to be led by CEO and founder Tim Stollznow and MyVenue’s deeply experienced executive team.

“We’re impressed with MyVenue’s fast, scalable point-of-sale technology that’s improved guest experiences and helped venue operators maximize their sales revenue,” said Ross Croley, CEO and founder of GSV. “With significant commercial momentum and a strong financial profile, MyVenue has exciting growth opportunities ahead.”

Tim Stollznow, CEO of MyVenue, added: “As sports teams and event venues seek to enhance all facets of operations and profitability, MyVenue is delivering powerful solutions that provide greater versatility. This investment amplifies our ability to meet the market’s growing needs through advanced technology and support capabilities. We’re excited by GSV’s confidence and partnership as we extend our next-generation products to more venues globally.”

"Tim is a respected entrepreneur who's built startups into leading global brands," said Bill Nix, co-founder and managing partner of GSV. "He's created a recipe for success through a visionary and adaptive leadership style, and we look forward to working alongside him and his team to fuel the next stage of growth for MyVenue."

MyVenue’s comprehensive solution includes hardware-agnostic POS, queue-busting technology like mobile ordering, self-service kiosk, and in-seat POS, an online suite catering portal, and an innovative back office with real-time dashboards, reports, and inventory management.

TI Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to MyVenue.

About MyVenue

MyVenue is the award-winning cloud-based point-of-sale solution elevating POS operations for sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues that sell food, beverages, memorabilia, and merchandise. Its solution features hardware-agnostic POS software, mobile ordering, suite catering ordering portal, and a back office with real-time reports, dashboards, system configuration, and inventory management. For more information, visit myvenue.com.

About Greater Sum Ventures

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and strong operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit GreaterSumVentures.com.