Legion Secures Contract Extension with USSOCOM, Extending Leadership in Operationalizing Generative AI Across Sensitive and Secret Networks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Intelligence (formerly Yurts), a leading secure, agent-orchestration platform, announced today that the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has extended its contract with the company, activating additional years of the agreement. This decision follows the successful deployment of GenAI infrastructure on multiple secure networks, further solidifying USSOCOM’s position as a global leader in adopting transformative AI technologies.

“USSOCOM is setting a standard for bringing Generative AI into real-world production environments,” said Ben Van Roo, Co-Founder and CEO of Legion. “They understood the immense potential of this technology before ChatGPT was introduced to the world. They've shown remarkable vision and leadership by planning for production-grade AI that operates securely across complex networks. Their unique missions demand technology that works across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.”

Since the start of the partnership, Legion and USSOCOM have collaborated to evaluate and implement dozens of use cases, ranging from back-office and administrative efficiencies to mission-critical operational applications. This success highlights the unique challenges and opportunities of deploying GenAI in diverse environments, including cloud, hybrid, and on-premises architectures.

The decision to extend the contract comes at a time when the Department of Defense has access to a rapidly expanding ecosystem of GenAI models. Legion’s success in operationalizing AI highlights the importance of not just selecting the right model but also building the infrastructure to integrate these capabilities securely into mission-critical workflows.

For on-premises and austere environments, Legion is deploying Meta’s open source Llama models, which have proven to align well with USSOCOM’s priorities of security, flexibility, and reliability, showcasing their capability to support mission-critical needs.

“Meta’s open source Llama models are powerful and flexible enough to meet the unique demands of organizations like USSOCOM, enabling Legion and USSOCOM to achieve a new level of operational efficiency and intelligence,” Van Roo added.

This agreement reflects Legion’s commitment to building secure AI for mission-critical teams operating within the most demanding environments. As generative and agentic AI applications become a core component of defense and civilian computing infrastructure, Legion is committed to being a vital partner to the Department of Defense and other agencies seeking to empower their teams with greater speed and precision.

About Legion

Legion (formerly Yurts AI) is an agent-orchestration platform for defense, government, and enterprise organizations. Legion empowers teams to securely deploy, manage, and scale intelligent autonomous agents, enabling sophisticated, efficient coordination across sensitive operational environments. By integrating advanced MLOps, robust security protocols, dynamic decision-making, and human-centric design, Legion ensures every critical mission is backed by a capable legion of intelligent agents.

With Legion, the future of secure, sophisticated AI orchestration is here. Existing and prospective customers can confidently navigate their most sensitive environments, leveraging Legion’s proven capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness, security, and strategic decision-making. Visit https://www.legionintel.com to learn more.