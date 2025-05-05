Blue Yonder Transforms Supply Chain Management With New AI Agents and Supply Chain Knowledge Graph at ICON 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder, the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, launched several new solutions and showcased its vision to build the supply chain of the future at ICON 2025, its annual customer conference, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee. During the opening keynote session, Blue Yonder’s CEO Duncan Angove launched the company’s new Cognitive Solutions and five critical artificial intelligence (AI) agents that enhance speed and agility in supply chain management.

"With more than 25 billion AI predictions being delivered every day, Blue Yonder is taking supply chains to the next level with our AI agents," said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder. Share

“We are excited to launch our Blue Yonder AI agents that will revolutionize supply chain management,” said Angove. “Built on over two decades of AI and machine learning expertise, these AI agents empower businesses to act with machine speed and precision, even in complex situations. These new agents are groundbreaking in their approach, and will transform some of the key functions in the supply chain. And they’ve been thoughtfully developed to help reduce waste and costs. They optimize the entire supply chain and enable faster, smarter decision-making. Together with our customers, we are setting new benchmarks for addressing supply chain challenges to move beyond boundaries.”

AI-Enabled Next Generation Cognitive Solutions

Blue Yonder’s Cognitive Solutions are more intelligent and precise with AI natively built-in, allowing businesses to autonomously coordinate tasks, decisions and workflows across all parts of their supply chain. These solutions are built on a modern and true cloud architecture, sit on the Blue Yonder Platform and Snowflake AI Data Cloud, have access to a multi-enterprise network, and offer end-to-end interoperability and unified decisioning. The Cognitive Solutions also offer reimagined experiences for users through innovative uses of predictive, generative and agentic AI.

Cognitive Solutions support supply chain teams by expediting routine tasks, helping solve problems, and analyzing complex data quickly. With these enhanced capabilities, Cognitive Solutions empower supply chain teams to move more quickly from data to real-world action. More information on Blue Yonder's Cognitive Solutions will be available in tomorrow's ICON announcement.

Machine-Speed Decisioning With AI Agents

Blue Yonder’s new AI agents, built in collaboration with customers, enable businesses to see, analyze, decide, and act with machine speed and precision, even amid disruptions and evolving geopolitical situations. Agentic AI is also infused throughout Blue Yonder’s supply chain planning and execution solutions, offering continuous optimization of the end-to-end supply chain network.

Customers can unlock additional agentic functionality with Cognitive Solutions, including the ability to:

Increase the impact and return on investment: AI agents are transforming how organizations manage their operations by analyzing a wide range of planning and execution data, enabling more informed and comprehensive decision-making. AI agent recommendations can be swiftly automated with human approval, ensuring faster response times and enhancing operational agility.

AI agents are transforming how organizations manage their operations by analyzing a wide range of planning and execution data, enabling more informed and comprehensive decision-making. AI agent recommendations can be swiftly automated with human approval, ensuring faster response times and enhancing operational agility. Reduce decision-making lag and potential missed issues: Supply chain teams are empowered to take action from anywhere, at any time thanks to a mobile user experience (UX) for AI agents, ensuring that critical decisions are made promptly. Also, real-time push notifications and alerts from the AI agent provide a quick overview of developments, allowing teams to prioritize actions effectively and promptly address urgent matters.

Supply chain teams are empowered to take action from anywhere, at any time thanks to a mobile user experience (UX) for AI agents, ensuring that critical decisions are made promptly. Also, real-time push notifications and alerts from the AI agent provide a quick overview of developments, allowing teams to prioritize actions effectively and promptly address urgent matters. Accelerate human decision-making and expert analysis: The AI agents operate within an adaptive UX that adjusts to a user’s device and working location (whether in an office, on location, in a car/truck, etc.), enabling supply chain teams to seamlessly zoom in and out with the speed and flexibility needed to analyze plans and take action at both granular and macro levels. Additionally, visualization of supply chain data and activities by the AI agents offers comprehensive end-to-end modeling, helping teams identify opportunities and make informed decisions that drive efficiency and growth.

Blue Yonder’s AI agents include:

Inventory Ops Agent: Thanks to the Inventory Ops Agent, planners can match supply with demand by guiding attention to mismatches, exceptions, and systemic issues. The agent rapidly diagnoses root causes — from material or capacity constraints to parameter or configuration errors — and recommends actionable solutions like alternate sourcing, expediting, or demand swaps. It also highlights necessary plan adjustments based on real-time conditions and communicates changes to ensure downstream alignment.

Thanks to the Inventory Ops Agent, planners can match supply with demand by guiding attention to mismatches, exceptions, and systemic issues. The agent rapidly diagnoses root causes — from material or capacity constraints to parameter or configuration errors — and recommends actionable solutions like alternate sourcing, expediting, or demand swaps. It also highlights necessary plan adjustments based on real-time conditions and communicates changes to ensure downstream alignment. Shelf Ops Agent: Planograms are an important part of visualizing the in-store experience, yet they can be time-consuming for planners to create. With the Shelf Ops Agent, planners can rapidly perform at-scale planogram edits with simple, natural-language interactions. Actions such as swapping a product with another in many planograms, updating planograms in a project, analyzing performance, and creating custom reports can now be performed with a few instructions, boosting user productivity.

Planograms are an important part of visualizing the in-store experience, yet they can be time-consuming for planners to create. With the Shelf Ops Agent, planners can rapidly perform at-scale planogram edits with simple, natural-language interactions. Actions such as swapping a product with another in many planograms, updating planograms in a project, analyzing performance, and creating custom reports can now be performed with a few instructions, boosting user productivity. Logistics Ops Agent: Logistics is a key part of any supply chain, yet with so many moving pieces and constant disruptions, it can be daunting to keep track of operations. The Logistics Ops Agent helps logistics teams monitor conditions and recommend route changes to prevent delivery disruptions, as well as automate appointment scheduling changes to speed execution. It also identifies ways to optimize transport costs, on-time deliveries and emissions.

Logistics is a key part of any supply chain, yet with so many moving pieces and constant disruptions, it can be daunting to keep track of operations. The Logistics Ops Agent helps logistics teams monitor conditions and recommend route changes to prevent delivery disruptions, as well as automate appointment scheduling changes to speed execution. It also identifies ways to optimize transport costs, on-time deliveries and emissions. Warehouse Ops Agent: Executing intraday plans with precision remains a significant challenge in dynamic warehouse environments. Success hinges on the ability to adapt to real-time changes and make informed decisions at both strategic and operational levels. The Warehouse Ops Agent empowers warehouse leaders to drive consistent performance every day. By intelligently coordinating highly interdependent tasks, the agent enables faster, more confident decision-making. It dynamically reallocates labor in response to shifting priorities, optimizes warehouse layouts based on predictive demand and supply insights, identifies outbound risks early to prevent delays, streamlines trailer docking and unloading according to content urgency and staffing levels, and proactively mitigates risks associated with on time in full (OTIF) compliance. The result is greater agility, higher throughput, and improved service reliability — delivered seamlessly at scale.​

Executing intraday plans with precision remains a significant challenge in dynamic warehouse environments. Success hinges on the ability to adapt to real-time changes and make informed decisions at both strategic and operational levels. The Warehouse Ops Agent empowers warehouse leaders to drive consistent performance every day. By intelligently coordinating highly interdependent tasks, the agent enables faster, more confident decision-making. It dynamically reallocates labor in response to shifting priorities, optimizes warehouse layouts based on predictive demand and supply insights, identifies outbound risks early to prevent delays, streamlines trailer docking and unloading according to content urgency and staffing levels, and proactively mitigates risks associated with on time in full (OTIF) compliance. The result is greater agility, higher throughput, and improved service reliability — delivered seamlessly at scale.​ Network Ops Agent: With the help of the Network Ops Agent, customers can effectively monitor supply chain operations across the multi-enterprise network, proactively manage disruptions, and optimize inbound supply and logistics by automating order confirmations, stockout resolutions, carrier assignments, predictive ETA updates, container prioritizations, appointment re-scheduling and performance analysis. This allows businesses to pivot quickly to avoid delays, ensuring that raw materials, components and finished goods arrive on time, in full at low cost. Users can have multi-modal interactions with the agent to gain real-time insights and collaboratively orchestrate problem resolutions.

"With more than 25 billion AI predictions being delivered every day, Blue Yonder is taking supply chains to the next level with our AI agents," said Angove. "The five new AI agents empower our customers to see, analyze, decide, and act, enabling them to respond swiftly to disruptions, minimize delays, uncover growth opportunities within their supply chain, and increase the return on investment in their solutions. At ICON 2025, we also demonstrated our new Tariffs Agent to help customers quickly find solutions and alternatives to minimize the negative impact on their organizations. All of these AI agents are transforming the way businesses manage their supply chains.”

Advancing AI Agents and Solutions With Microsoft

During the keynote session, Blue Yonder announced its Agent Activation Advisory, designed to get customers successfully running agents for their organization in 6-12 weeks, ensuring customers maximize the benefits, speed, and precision of the Blue Yonder Platform and Cognitive Solutions. The Agent Activation Advisory will also work with the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs to co-innovate groundbreaking AI supply chain solutions to tackle the world’s most challenging supply chain issues.

In addition, Blue Yonder announced a partnership with Microsoft’s Azure AI Foundry, a trusted, integrated platform that allows for the design, customization, and management of AI applications and agents. Blue Yonder will leverage the Azure AI Foundry to build AI agents. The Azure AI Foundry offers a rich set of AI capabilities and tools through a simple portal, unified software development kit (SDK), and APIs, facilitating secure data integration, model customization, and enterprise-grade governance to accelerate the path to production.

Knowledge Graph Powers Cognitive Solutions Supported by Snowflake and RelationalAI

Blue Yonder also announced a collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and RelationalAI to enhance its Cognitive Solutions with a supply chain knowledge graph.

Leveraging the features of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, the Blue Yonder supply chain knowledge graph records the structure of business relationships and processes declaratively and in human-readable form. Users can engage with complex supply chain data more intuitively and contextually, while AI agents are capable of reasoning more effectively, including with the extended ecosystem on the Blue Yonder Network.

The supply chain knowledge graph helps customers to:

Navigate uncertainty by efficiently understanding and modifying key relationships within the supply chain, such as rapidly shifting to a new supplier if an existing one becomes unavailable.

Shift from reactive, exception-based supply chain management toward an insight-driven approach, with the knowledge graph underpinning AI that can evaluate the impact of every supply chain event in near real-time.

Extend Blue Yonder’s Cognitive Solutions by leveraging the combined strengths of the Blue Yonder Platform, the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, and RelationalAI’s technology.

Blue Yonder will demonstrate these supply chain knowledge graph-based Cognitive Solution capabilities during a breakout session and in the Innovation Experience at ICON 2025.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers — all at machine speed. Blue Yonder’s modern supply chain innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers to confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.