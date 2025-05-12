Coolibar Teams Up with Actress, TV Host and Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coolibar, the world’s leading UPF 50+ sun protection apparel brand, has partnered with skin cancer survivor and advocate Dayanara Torres and the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), the largest independent patient advocacy organization devoted to eradicating melanoma, to promote Skin Cancer Awareness Month this May. Coolibar is committed to sun safety, skin cancer prevention, and early detection, aiming to reach and resonate with communities that are often unaware of their vulnerability to melanoma, one of the most serious types of skin cancer.

By showcasing beautifully designed sun-protective apparel, the campaign empowers individuals to protect themselves stylishly while setting an example of strength and self-love for future generations. Share

Launching this Mother’s Day, Coolibar’s campaign, led by Torres, redefines the traditional black ribbon of melanoma awareness with a bold “Coolibar-blue” ribbon. The blue symbolizes a layer of protection to communicate healing, joy, and a life lived boldly under the sun, blending emotional storytelling with Coolibar’s modern UPF 50+ clothing offerings. By showcasing beautifully designed sun-protective apparel, the campaign empowers individuals to protect themselves stylishly while setting an example of strength and self-love for future generations.

Born in Puerto Rico, Dayanara Torres, a former Miss Universe, actress, TV host and stage-three melanoma survivor, serves as an inspiring advocate for skin cancer awareness, with a particular focus on educating communities of various shades and skin types about their risks. “It doesn’t matter your skin tone; everyone needs sun protection and regular screenings,” Torres emphasizes. Her personal story underscores the importance of preventive measures and timely intervention in combating melanoma. Everyone should be protecting their skin from harsh UVA and UVB rays. The MRF has a Skin of Color – Melanoma Research Foundation which provides information for black and brown populations in understanding melanoma and ways to prevent its onset.

Elevating Sun Protection with Technical Elegance

As the #1 brand recommended by dermatologists, Coolibar’s commitment to sun safety extends beyond awareness campaigns. Coolibar’s protection apparel represents a perfect blend of technical expertise and refined design, proving that sun protection doesn’t have to compromise on comfort or style. Every garment in their line offers best-in-class UPF 50+ fabrics that are graded and tested for long-term protection, carefully crafted with lightweight, breathable fabrics that move effortlessly with you. Whether it’s a chic dress for brunch, durable swimwear for active water days, or relaxed resort wear, Coolibar ensures you never have to choose between staying safe under the sun and looking your best.

Coolibar’s Extended Efforts in Fighting Melanoma

Coolibar’s dedication to combating melanoma extends beyond this partnership. Coolibar is the MRF’s official National Apparel Sponsor for Miles for Melanoma events in 18 cities across the nation this year. Each registered participant will receive a limited-edition UPF 50+ long-sleeve Coolibar race shirt, blending high-performance sun protection with lightweight comfort and safety.

From raising awareness through partnerships that support dermatologists to encouraging early detection, Coolibar has consistently expanded its efforts in the fight against melanoma. Key initiatives include launching a Dermatologist Affiliate Program at the American Academy of Dermatology Conference (AAD) earlier this year and supporting events like the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

Additionally, Coolibar is proud to collaborate with AIM at Melanoma, which is advancing groundbreaking melanoma research and legislation. Both organizations share a vision of eliminating the disease in our lifetime and creating a future built on prevention, education, and improved treatment options.

About Coolibar

Founded by outdoor enthusiasts over 20 years ago, Coolibar is the first sun protection clothing brand to receive The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation. The company pioneers high-quality sun-safe apparel for every occasion, blending elegant design and technical innovation to empower individuals worldwide to live boldly under the sun while staying protected. Learn more at www.coolibar.com. For access to Coolibar’s press kit and campaign assets please reach out to the contact below.

Stay sun-safe and stylish with Coolibar’s technically advanced UPF 50+ clothing. Together, we can drive awareness, prevent skin cancer, and create a healthier, sun-protected future for all.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.