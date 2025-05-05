Digicomm International and Taara Partner to Bring Wireless Optical Communications to Broadband, Enterprise, and Municipal Networks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taara, born out of X, Google’s Moonshot Factory, has chosen Digicomm International, a leading telecommunications distributor and manufacturer to stock and expand the deployment of Taara’s innovative wireless optical communication technology.

Digicomm’s partnership with Taara brings next-gen wireless optical technology to broadband, enterprise, and municipal networks. Share

Through this strategic alliance, Digicomm will deliver Taara Lightbridge, a groundbreaking solution to broadband providers, enterprises, and municipalities seeking reliable high-speed, high-capacity wireless connectivity.

Taara Lightbridge uses beams of light to deliver fiber-like speeds through the air, providing an ideal solution for middle-mile connectivity, network resilience, and rapid service restoration. By adding Taara Lightbridge to its portfolio, Digicomm strengthens its commitment to provide customers with innovative and scalable products that address today’s growing broadband demands.

“Partnering with Taara marks an exciting milestone for Digicomm and our customers,” said Jennifer Nelson, FTTx and Wireless Sales Leader at Digicomm International. “Taara’s Wireless Optical Communication technology is a perfect complement to our extensive wireless, HFC, and FTTx offerings, empowering service providers to expand faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost.”

“We’re excited to welcome Digicomm as our Master Value-Added Reseller in the Americas region,” said Sanjay Nagpal, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Partnerships at Taara. “Digicomm’s deep regional expertise and strong ecosystem of relationships will accelerate the deployment of Taara’s high-speed wireless optical technology where it’s needed most. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand affordable, reliable internet access with partners seeking innovative, fiber-equivalent solutions.”

With decades of experience delivering advanced broadband technologies, Digicomm’s logistical capabilities and customer reach make it an ideal partner to scale deployment quickly and effectively. Digicomm will stock and support Taara Lightbridge wireless optical solutions, offering link planning services, rapid order fulfillment, and customer service to meet the unique needs of broadband network operators.

About Digicomm International

Founded in 1993, Digicomm is an industry-leading, value-added broadband distributor and manufacturer – and a key strategic partner to its customers helping them meet the rigorous demands of broadband network operations. Service providers around the world depend on Digicomm’s extensive inventory of Wireless, HFC, and FTTx products, representing trusted manufacturers such as AOI, PPC, Commscope, Tarana Wireless, and many others. Digicomm also designs and manufactures products including EDFAs, optical passives and more. For further information, visit www.digicomm.com.

About Taara

Taara is a moonshot for connectivity, with a mission to extend and amplify the global communications network with beams of light. Born at X, Google’s Moonshot Factory, the team combines expertise across disciplines to tackle the world’s toughest connectivity challenges. Taara is now deploying wireless optical communications with industry partners in over a dozen countries, expanding access to fast, reliable connectivity. Learn more at www.taaraconnect.com.