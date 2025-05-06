Comcast Business Recognized as #1 Provider for Managed SD-WAN by Vertical Systems Group for the First Time

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced it is the number one ranked U.S. provider of Managed SD-WAN services for the first time, surpassing AT&T, according to Vertical Systems Group’s 2024 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services Leaderboard. Additionally, Comcast Business has been recognized as the fastest-growing provider in this segment, climbing from eighth place in 2018 to its current leadership position, based on the number of installed customer sites. Comcast Business now holds the largest share of the U.S. managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market and continues to see strong growth for secure SD-WAN as enterprise customers pursue more integrated networking and cybersecurity solutions.

“This milestone reflects years of focused investment, innovation, and execution — all rooted in helping our customers modernize their networks securely and at scale,” said Bob Victor, Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions, Comcast Business. “As enterprises face accelerating change and complexity, they need more than technology — they need a strategic partner. That’s exactly the role we’re proud to play, and our acquisition of Nitel is the latest example of how we’re expanding our capabilities to lead in secure, intelligent networking.”

“Comcast Business has been one to watch in the U.S. SD-WAN market, which is among the fastest growing segments in the tech sector as enterprises evolve their infrastructure with an eye toward enhanced security and AI,” said Erin Dunne, Director of Research Services, Vertical Systems Group. “Market Leaders like Comcast Business help their customers successfully navigate change and realize value, understanding that strong market adoption of SD-WAN is driven by its role as a foundational technology for businesses pursuing strategic transformation.”

Managed SD-WAN solutions from Comcast Business empower enterprises across the globe that rely on secure, resilient and high-performance availability of business-critical applications, all backed by service-level agreements for high performance services. Managed SD-WAN is often paired with Dedicated Internet and additional managed cybersecurity solutions.

