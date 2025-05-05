Wiley Announces Collaboration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Integrate Scientific Content Into Life Sciences AI Agents

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning, today announces a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch a generative AI agent for scientific literature search on AWS. The first of its kind from a publisher on AWS, the AI agent will be unveiled at the 7th annual AWS Life Sciences Symposium in New York City on May 6. The AI agent will demonstrate how researchers can conduct comprehensive full-text scientific literature search across Wiley’s extensive journal content, moving beyond traditional abstract-only searches to access detailed content within main sections like methods and results.

The new Wiley literature search agent is available as part of an open source toolkit for healthcare and life sciences agents that has been assembled by AWS. The toolkit offers a catalog of starter agents and an orchestration framework for organizations to build and customize their agentic systems, supporting use cases from biomarker discovery to clinical trial protocol generation. The new AI agent currently includes AI searchable access to articles under the creative commons license, such as Cancer Medicine, delivering reliable and cited insights in minutes rather than the current hours- to days-long manual process of discovering and perusing dozens of articles for relevant information.

“Our collaboration with AWS demonstrates how researchers can access and leverage scientific literature to power more effective discovery across the life sciences sector,” said Josh Jarrett, SVP and GM of AI Growth for Wiley. “By integrating Wiley's authoritative full-text content into AWS’s technology built on Bedrock Agents, we're showcasing the potential of comprehensive literature search to accelerate innovation and bring critical scientific insights directly into researchers' existing workflows.”

“We’re excited to work with Wiley to explore how AI-powered agents can enrich evidence-based research with dynamic, detailed, and verifiable scientific content,” said Dan Sheeran, General Manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences, AWS. “The cure for cancer isn’t going to come from an abstract, but will be derived from researchers interrogating and synthesizing internal and external data. This collaboration demonstrates how customized AI agents with trusted information sources like Wiley’s research content can enable life sciences researchers to build these more powerful and informed discovery systems.”

Wiley’s development of this AI agent demonstrates the company’s commitment to building innovative AI solutions while maintaining responsible AI practices through established core principles focusing on the importance of human oversight, transparency, attribution, fairness, and appropriate governance.

Life sciences professionals can learn more about this collaboration at the AWS Life Sciences Symposium on Tuesday, May 6.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We empower knowledge-seekers to transform today’s biggest obstacles into tomorrow’s brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Category: All Corporate News

Category: All Journals and Research