Booz Allen Selected by NGA to Enhance Geospatial Intelligence Capabilities with Commercially Available Data

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced it was selected by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to deliver high-quality commercial geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) data and analytics. Selected as a vendor for both the Luno A and Luno B commercial data indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts, Booz Allen will deliver outcome-oriented and scalable data science and analytics built upon advanced commercial technology to meet unclassified challenges at speed and scale.

Luno A and Luno B represent a combined ceiling of $490 million, with a five-year base ordering period for each IDIQ. Together, they seek to provide unclassified satellite imagery and data analytics to support national security missions while also enabling NGA to lead the GEOINT enterprise in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze global economic, environmental, geopolitical, and illicit activities.

"Booz Allen’s strategic wins under both Luno A and B demonstrate our deepened commitment to innovate and drive speed to outcomes for the Intelligence Community as an advanced technology company," said Paul Chi, executive vice president in Booz Allen’s national security business. “We’re focused on delivering high-impact solutions at unmatched speed and scale, empowering our clients to make informed decisions and address their evolving data needs with greater agility and precision. Luno A and B will enable the GEOINT community to enhance its missions with insights and outcomes, rather than just with data or expertise, providing the firm with an opportunity to incorporate non-labor-based revenue models.”

Under Luno A and B, Booz Allen will leverage Modelpoint the firm’s data science and analytics environment built on decades of intelligence operations experience and the firm’s AI expertise as the number one provider of AI solutions to the federal government. Booz Allen will develop automated strategies to search, monitor, detect, and alert users to observable features and patterns using commercially available imagery and other sources.

"Booz Allen is further reinforcing our essential role as a trusted builder of cutting-edge AI/machine learning technology solutions and products to the federal government," said Rebecca McCall, a vice president in Booz Allen’s national security business. "Through our continued investments in automation, computer vision, generative AI, and cloud technologies, we are not only driving innovation but advancing the GEOINT enterprise. By leveraging AI, we provide critical commercial data and analytic services that accelerate progress and help address some of the most complex, large-scale challenges faced by our warfighters, policymakers, and mission partners."

As the United States faces the most challenging national security environment in half a century, rapidly leveraging technology to deliver outcomes from diverse, scalable geospatial data and analytics is essential to the GEOINT mission. Booz Allen draws on decades of Intelligence Community support, applying advanced technology and mission understanding to deliver outcomes with speed.

Read more about Booz Allen’s intelligence capabilities and the firm’s space solutions and impact.

